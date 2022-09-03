EASTON — Easton Veterinary Clinic and Rehabilitation Center, located on the bypass in Easton, has re-opened its doors following the completion of its renovation and expansion.
Dr. Scott Thompson and his family have been long-term members of the community and are passionate about veterinary medicine.
“The recent construction and remodeling is the culmination of over a decade of planning and work. Our vision has always been to provide the community with a warm, family atmosphere while providing the highest quality routine and urgent medical care for you and your pets,” Thompson said.
Over the past few years, the Eastern Shore has seen an increased need for same-day and urgent care services. In response, a major part of Easton Vet Clinic’s renovation was to expand their hospital ward and create an ICU to broaden their capabilities of providing urgent and emergency care to pets in need.
“Now, we are more prepared than ever to reach that goal,” Thompson said.
From routine exams and check-ups to challenging medical and surgical conditions, each patient and owner is greeted with first-rate customer service.
From Braley McSorley, hospital practice manager, “Your pet will receive compassionate, one-on-one attention from all our doctors, veterinary nurses and assistants during each visit.”
Rebecca Thompson, one of Easton Veterinary Clinic’s owners, has spent over a decade building and improving upon this vision to expand veterinary care on the Eastern Shore.
“We have created a spacious lobby area for pets and parents to spread out including a separate feline waiting area and designated “cat” room to provide a stress-free environment for all. New exam rooms even have private entrances with reserved parking to provide added privacy and comfort for your loved one while they visit,” Rebecca said.
The expansion focuses on growing their routine hospitalization space, as well as establishing an enclosed, separate Intensive Care Unit to help those in greater need.
Dr. Thompson’s extensive experience in emergency medicine across the bridge and on the Eastern Shore enables him to bring much needed urgent-care services to the community. In addition to routine and urgent medical care, Thompson has also expanded his surgical repertoire.
He performs many advanced surgical procedures in Easton Vet Clinic’s revamped surgical suite including a variety of orthopedic procedures.
Thompson has been trained in three different techniques to correct cruciate ligament ruptures and has been repairing stifle injuries for over 15 years.
“My passion for orthopedics has also led to the expansion of our physical rehabilitation options with a brand new rehab room with advanced equipment.”
Another highlight of their project includes the addition of a dental suite and a dedicated ultrasonography/echocardiography suite for both routine well-checks and more advanced imaging. Each space allows the staff and doctors to focus on their patients and provide the excellent care that has come to be expected at Easton Vet Clinic.
“You can have peace of mind knowing that quality care and diagnostics are available close to home when the need arises,” Thompson said.
Braley believes every situation and every pet is different, “Our team feels strongly about accommodating a variety of situations to provide the best possible wellness, surgical and urgent medical care. We are always here for you and your pets.”
Rebecca said, “Our growth translates to more care options and better, more comprehensive, compassionate, medical services for pets and pet owners across the Eastern Shore. Easton Veterinary Clinic truly cares for your pets.”
