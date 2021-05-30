EASTON — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5118 held a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on Sunday, May 30 in Easton.
VFW Post Commander Kenley Timms led the ceremony honoring those who died in wars and active military service.
VFW Post #5118 Veterans, VFW Post #5118 Auxiliary, American Legion Post #77, the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post #70, American Legion Post #70 Auxiliary, the Purple Heart Association, the Military Order of the Cooties, and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post #648 also participated in the holiday event honoring.
Timms gave a brief history of the life of Captain E.E. Streets, a World War II veteran after which the local VFW Post is named.
Timms also presented an award to Nancy Gooding and Agnes Blades for the work they did getting the new World War I, World War II, and Korean War memorials built at the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton.
Lt. Col (Ret.) George Shoener also gave a short presentation on what is Memorial Day and why we need to recognize the importance of the day honoring our Americans killed during wars.
