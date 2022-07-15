From left, Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey, a life member of Easton Volunteer Fire Department, EVFD First Lt. Darryl Caldwell and EVFD treasurer Chris Hash stand with the trophies awarded the fire department at the 2022 Maryland State Fireman’s Association Conference/Convention.
EASTON— Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department attended the 130th annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Parade in Ocean City and won 10 awards for their participation.
“EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd’s reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to the EVFD volunteers for bringing ten awards/trophies back to Easton. We appreciate your excellent efforts in preparation for the parade and the service you provide to Easton every day,” said Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey, a lifetime member of the EVFD.
The awards were for the following: Ambulance 60- Honorable Mention; Utility 61- Honorable Mention; Tanker 61- 3rd Best Appearing; 2nd Best Appearing Uniformed Marching Unit; 2nd Best Appearing Fire Prevention Float; Engine 64- Best Appearing Engine over 1250GPM; Engine 65- Best Appearing Engine over 1500GPM; Tower 61- Best Appearing Elevated Platform; Rescue 61- Best Appearing Rescue Squad; and Maryland Company Making Second Best Appearance Overall.
This year, 38 members and their families traveled to Ocean City to participate in the MSFA Conference. More than half of the members stayed in Easton, continuing to provide fire and emergency services.
“Participation in the parade is a time-honored tradition set by the members before us,” said Chris Hash, EVFD treasurer. “It shows pride our members have in the organization and our equipment. We take what we do seriously and like the opportunity to show it off.”
Despite having won the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Best Appearing Maryland Company award since 2019, the EVFD took second place this year, only losing to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Hash said, “We are happy for the Mechanicsville VFD. We are a brother/sisterhood, and we have respect for their efforts.”
