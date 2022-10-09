Top: Del. Johnny Mautz presents a proclamation from Annapolis to Lt. Col. Archie DeJesus Thursday night at the Easton Airport. Cadet 2nd Lt. Matthes Svehla is on the left. Bottom Right: Cadets of the Easton Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
Del. Johnny Mautz presents a proclamation from Annapolis to Lt. Col. Archie DeJesus Thursday night at the Easton Airport. Cadet 2nd Lt. Matthes Svehla is on the left.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Lt. Col. Archie DeJesus, squadron commander of the Civil Air Patrol, Easton Composite Squadron, gives the oath to Cadet 2nd. Lt. Matthew Svehla.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
EASTON — Matthew Svehla of the Easton Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol won the Billy Mitchell Award Thursday evening at the Easton Airport. The award, given out by the Air Force Auxiliary organization, is an achievement only 15% of cadets accomplish.
Syehla is a junior at Easton High School. He is also in the process of completing his Eagle Scout Project. He is working hard to accomplish his dream of attending the Air Force Academy.
The Easton Civil Air Patrol squadron also was recognized with an award. They earned the Quality Cadet Unit Award for the second year in a row.
Svehla’s father, Corporal Todd Svehla of the Centerville Police Department, said the Civil Air Patrol, or CAP program, transformed his son.
“From seeing Matthew start off as just a kid walking off the street, to see his progression to essentially running the operation here, it just goes to show you that they instill a tremendous amount of values and organizational skills. No matter what a child wants to do in the future, the ability to know how to lead other people and know how to work with others can be useful in any profession,” Todd Svehla said.
Matthew Svehla was promoted to the rank of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant. He is active in both the cross country and wrestling teams at his high school. As the squadron’s leader, he leads 12-18 cadets in drill, customs and courtesies, and physical fitness.
