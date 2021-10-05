EASTON — The Easton Volunteer Fire Department is moving forward with an ambitious plan to build a $4 million campus in Easton for training emergency personnel and firefighters on the Mid-Shore.
The small campus is proposed on a 2.7-acre piece of property at 9096 Mistletoe Drive, tucked right inside the Mistletoe Park industrial park. The training campus will include a roughly 6,400 square foot central facility, along with a second, smaller building with one classroom.
The new facility is expected to train up to 500 firefighters and emergency personnel annually, and could be a huge boon to both the town of Easton and the six local fire departments in Talbot County who send volunteers sometimes an hour or two away to get certified.
“In the long term, it will help with recruitment and better our firefighters for survivability,” said Lt. Daryl Caldwell.
Caldwell is the chairman of a seven-member committee at the EVFD charged with overseeing the project. The committee is made up of current and former fire department volunteers and administrative officers.
While EVFD recently presented design plans to the town council, they have only just started clearing the property and are at least five years away from completing construction of the new facility.
The speed of the project depends on how much money is raised. Caldwell said some money has been raised by the town, and the bulk of the funds still need to be raised.
Caldwell encouraged interested donors to call the fire department and ask to speak to a committee member to donate to the fund they have created to raise money for the project.
Once completed, the training campus will be run by the University of Maryland’s Fire and Rescue Institute, which provides training statewide for firefighters and EMS technicians, including advanced cardiac life support, medical training and emergency vehicle operation training, among other emergency services certification programs.
Caldwell said with the brand-new facility, the fire department could also host homeland security training and search and rescue operation training courses. Ultimately, the facility will be used practically every weekend and draw trainees statewide.
“If we host trainings with our partnership with other fire companies and the University of Maryland, we can draw people from across the bridge,” the chairman added.
The new fire training hall has been years in the making. In 2016, the town of Easton gifted the Mistletoe property to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for use as a training ground. EVFD leadership then decided it could convert the training grounds into a small campus.
Currently, volunteers on the Mid-Shore have two options if they need to get certified: Princess Anne in Somerset County or Centreville in Queen Anne’s County. Caldwell said they can use this new campus as a “recruitment tool” because more volunteers might enlist if the training is more convenient.
“It will be easier for our members and easier for Talbot County,” Caldwell added. “Most classes are between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. People only have a few hours (between) going up after work.”
The fire department won the preliminary approval of the town of Easton for the project. EVFD recently brought on Easton-based Rauch Inc. to help with engineering and development of the facility. The developers submitted design plans earlier this year, showing the campus with the main training center on one side and the classroom building on the other side of a large parking lot. The area is surrounded by trees and fields.
EVFD has 14 members dedicated to working on the project besides the seven members under Caldwell, seven more are committed to raising money for the project.
