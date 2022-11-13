EASTON — Half the fun of a great waterfowl festival experience is the food. How do you like your raw oysters?
It seemed a rule at this year’s festival that older gentlemen were doing the shuckin’. Their hands were covered in rubber gloves as they fished out another gem to crack open. It is a messy job with a glorious end.
One customer had come all the way from Naples, FL.
John Remington said, “They were so good, I gotta get a dozen.”
The man shucking is Jim Drury and he has an outpost in the Christ Church alcove.
Locally-made spirits from St. Michaels are also out for sale. There is a passionate bartender-turned-distiller named R.B. Wolfensberger. In teamwork with Lyon Distillery he runs Gray Wolf Spirits.
“We feel like our distillery is a modern take on a traditional business. We are a small business so we need to beat the concrete ourselves to get the products out. Show up and talk about it. My background was being a bartender for 20 years. So I got into the spirit side of things right from doing that. I have always been obsessed with spirits and the story behind how they became what they became,” said Wolfensberger.
Gray Wolf tries to get their ingredients locally.
“Our grain provider is out of Laurel, DE. We also farm about 20 acres in Anne Arundel County for our Rye, which goes into our rye whiskey. Our agave spirit is the most unique thing we make. We are really the only agave spirit in the mid-Atlantic region that is our on the market right now. We treat it like tequila in cocktails, but it is made in a little different way. We clearly can’t grow agave around here so we have to get it processed in Mexico and sent up to us real viscous,” said Wolfensberger.
In a way, half of his job is refining sugar.
“Pretty much yes, different ways of isolating glucose and turning it into alcohol and then what we call polishing it at the end. Different species of woods, letting it sit for months or years. These are different ways of finishing it. Especially with our Rye we have a terroir. We use danko rye which has a spicy, peppery note to it. I do think that the Mid Atlantic region contributes to that. It is in the dirt,” he said.
He has had eureka moments where he was thrilled and surprised at what came out of a barrel a few months later.
“It was one of those moments with the agave where we said, ‘We have got to keep on doing this.’ What we tasted was unique enough that we felt we had to run with it,” said Wolfensberger.
Out in the elements there is a bright yellow food truck with really tasty sausage and parmesan slathered sandwiches.
“We got here early. We didn’t know what we were going to be up against with the wind and the rain. People have been coming out. They have raincoats and umbrellas and they are hungry. So they are stopping by. We have done pretty well. You can get quesadillas, flounder sandwiches, and pizza because I am a pizza guy. Saturday and Sunday we will have fresh squeezed lemonade,” said Pete Smith of Petes Peteza.
“If you don’t see it on our menu, ask us and we will do our best,” said Smith.
There was even a Greek food enthusiast selling olives. Peter Paris runs the company Our Greek Market.
“We have black pitted olives. Kalamatas. A couple of green olives from northern Greece. Some are garlic stuffed. Our signature product is marinated kalamatas. It is a black pitted olive marinated in olive oil. Balsamic, garlic and a little Greek red wine vinegar and Greek oregano,” said Paris.
He has family in Greece that have been doing this for 50 years.
For an adventurous palette there is a lot of eating to do at this year’s Waterfowl Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.