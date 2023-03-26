Echo Hill Outdoor School

The new dockside exhibit in Chestertown recently completed by Echo Hill Outdoor School.

 Courtesy of Echo Hill Outdoor School

CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown’s waterfront just got a lot more interesting, thanks to a new outdoor exhibit created by Echo Hill Outdoor School. Along the dock near the Outdoor School’s floating fleet, a new series of signs, interactive stations and displays tell the story of the Chesapeake’s working waterfronts, vessels, maritime communities and culture.


