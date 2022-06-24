EASTON — Easton Economic Development Corporation has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
The EEDC’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Maryland, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards, such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
“We are honored to once again be designated as an Accredited Main Street America and Main Street Maryland program for 2022,” said EEDC’s Acting Director Holly DeKarske. “The revitalization of downtown Easton is a combined effort of many hard working, amazing people who want to exceed expectations. This will be a big year for our community and I am excited for what comes next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.