EASTON — The Easton Church of God must love egg hunts. This is their 16th year and they have put out 50,000 plastic eggs in a field behind Target. There are swarms of people who have come to hunt eggs, eat hot dogs and jump on bouncy houses.
“It is eggstravaganza. It is for ages zero to 12. It is a free event for the community. There are tons of vendors and community businesses have donated throughout the year to put this thing on. There is food, petting zoos, the fish mobile is here, we have got inflatables, face painting and then we have egg hunts with tons of prizes that were donated. We are out here this day from one until five because the rain pushed us back,” said Josh Maxwell, the worship pastor at Easton Church of God.
Sr. Pastor Keith Maxwell is Josh’s dad and the head pastor. He is the egg man.
“I believe at last count we had a little over 100 volunteers. As you can see from the size of this, we are appreciative of all the help and from the community as vendors. This is our 16th year of doing this,” he said Keith. “This year we did 50,000 eggs in five fields. With the prizes we go from bicycles to different electronic games. They come from the community donating them. We have 17 blow ups. We have Mickey Mouse, Easter Bunny and Tigger. Even have Power Rangers.”
“Everything is free. 5,000 hot dogs. Free. Chips. Free. We are giving it away until it is gone. We are excited for the children to have eggs, but there is a deeper message that is very positive. Easter is an awesome time, but it’s about a resurrected Lord. That we believe is Jesus Christ the son of God. We can be that light. I feel the world is really challenged right now. If we can assist in being a part of that light shining, then we are excited to be a part of it.”
Autumn Kerr, 7, of Easton enjoyed petting a miniature horse in the petting zoo.
Her mom Rachel Kerr said, “It is awesome the church is putting this on. They have an awesome turnout.”
Another happy family checked out the rabbit hutch.
Kamryn, Rabbit and Spider Man, Kace Murphy of Claiborne pick out two live rabbits in the petting zoo. “Loads of fun. We are having so much fun. We are blessed to live in a community that is so generous,” said their mom Kelsey Murphy.
Grace and Faith Cruz are identical twins in a stroller with their faces painted. They came out to hunt eggs with their whole family. They looked a little tired after their time in the egg hunting zone.
