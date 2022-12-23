Operation Christmas Spirit

Eglseder Wealth Management Group of Easton is offering a 100% challenge match of up to $5,000 for all tax-deductible donations made supporting Operation Christmas Spirit now through Dec. 31. Pictured from left: Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Event Coordinator Suzanne Anderson; Client Services Julie Ashford and Cindy Wagner; Chief Administrative Officer Chris Gostomski, Easton Rotarian and Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member Andre Gibson, Jr.; Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Registered Assistant Kim White; Easton Rotary Membership Co-Chair, Board Member and Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member Sherye Nickerson; Easton Rotary Community Service Chair, Board Member, and Operation Christmas Spirit Chair Lonnie Green; Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Chief Comfort Officer Jake Eglseder; and President Scott Eglseder. Not shown: Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member and Easton Rotarian Marvin Foster.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Operation Christmas Spirit is coming back this year with a boom in financial support, thanks to a generous gift and challenge match provided by Eglseder Wealth Management Group of Easton. The financial planning company is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution of up to $5,000 for all donations for Operation Christmas Spirit received now through the end of 2022.


