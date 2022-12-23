Eglseder Wealth Management Group of Easton is offering a 100% challenge match of up to $5,000 for all tax-deductible donations made supporting Operation Christmas Spirit now through Dec. 31. Pictured from left: Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Event Coordinator Suzanne Anderson; Client Services Julie Ashford and Cindy Wagner; Chief Administrative Officer Chris Gostomski, Easton Rotarian and Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member Andre Gibson, Jr.; Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Registered Assistant Kim White; Easton Rotary Membership Co-Chair, Board Member and Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member Sherye Nickerson; Easton Rotary Community Service Chair, Board Member, and Operation Christmas Spirit Chair Lonnie Green; Eglseder Wealth Mgt. Group Chief Comfort Officer Jake Eglseder; and President Scott Eglseder. Not shown: Operation Christmas Spirit Committee Member and Easton Rotarian Marvin Foster.
EASTON — Operation Christmas Spirit is coming back this year with a boom in financial support, thanks to a generous gift and challenge match provided by Eglseder Wealth Management Group of Easton. The financial planning company is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution of up to $5,000 for all donations for Operation Christmas Spirit received now through the end of 2022.
Operation Christmas Spirit began in the 1970s as a grassroots effort providing thousands of meals and gifts to individuals and families in need. The annual event took a COVID-19 pause after founder Lord Sheldon Scott Sr., affectionately known as “Scotty,” passed away in 2020.
The event was resurrected in 2021 through the leadership of Cardinal Construction President and Easton Rotarian Board Member Lonnie Green, serving more than 500 people with food, gifts, clothing and pantry items at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department on Christmas Day.
“I met Lonnie Green just before the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and recently ran into him,” said Eglseder Wealth Management Group President Scott Eglseder. “As we were catching up, Lonnie shared about his work with Easton Rotary and Operation Christmas Spirit, and how more funding was needed to ensure no child or family was left behind this Christmas.”
“I’m a financial guy who is interested in ideas such as compounding and leverage,” Eglseder continued. “So that night, on behalf of my financial planning company, I pledged to the Rotary Club to post a 100% matching contribution of up to $5,000.
“Lonnie indicated that this additional influx of money — $10,000 if raised — would allow the Rotary Club to reach their goal of serving up to 1,000 people in our community this Christmas.”
Individuals, businesses, and foundations can make a tax-deductible gift toward the match with a check payable to the “Easton Rotary Club Youth and Community Fund.” In the memo section, please write “Operation Christmas Spirit” so that Easton Rotary can properly direct the donation to this year’s event and mail the check to the Rotary Club of Easton, P.O. Box 2132, Easton, MD 21601.
Operation Christmas Spirit takes place this year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and includes a hot Christmas dinner for dine-in or take-out, gifts for children (while supplies last), pantry boxes, winter coats and clothing. Individuals interested in volunteering to help before and during the event can sign up at bit.ly/operationchristmas2022.
