Most of the officials who were inaugurated pose for a group shot after the ceremonies. From left, front row, Circuit Court Judge Heather Price, Register of Wills James L. Phelps, Sheriff Donald L. Baker Jr., Orphans’ Court Judge Ronald Fearins and Clerk of Circuit Court Terry B. Lord; back row, Orphans’ Court Judge Jeffrey Porter and County Commissioners Larry Porter, J. Travis Breeding and Frank Bartz III.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Dan Franklin, Larry Porter and Wilbur Levengood Jr. served as county commissioners for many years. Franklin and Levengood received plaques for their years of service, 8 and 12 years respectively.
DENTON — The inauguration of Caroline County elected officials took place on Dec. 6 at the Caroline County Circuit Courthouse. The chamber was packed with people who came to witness the swearing in. It was a who’s who of Caroline County leadership and stakeholders.
Most officials brought their extended families and posed for pictures in the courtroom after the ceremony. Many brought a spouse up while being sworn in, who gave a kiss and a hug after the inauguration was completed.
Circuit Court Judge Heather Price swore in Terry B. Lord as the clerk of circuit court. Lord ran unopposed and was easily reelected. She was immediately pressed into service to swear in the officials who came after her.
Donald L. Baker Jr. was sworn in as the new sheriff replacing Randy Bounds, who has retired.
“It is an honor and a blessing. I look forward to the task at hand of moving this agency forward. I came up the ranks with two individuals — Bill Brown and Randy Bounds. I hope to make them proud,” Baker said.
James Travis Breeding and Norman Franklin Bartz III took office as new county commissioners. Larry Porter was reelected for another term.
James L. Phelps was sworn in for a term as Register of Wills. And the county’s three orphans’ court judges were reelected — Hon. Jeffrey Porter, Hon. J. Ellery Adams and Hon. Ronald Fearins.
Earlier in the day, County Commissioners Wilbur Levengood Jr., Daniel J. Franklin and Porter met as a body for the final time. Levengood and Franklin received plaques for their years of service.
“Not many people know this, but one of things we tried to do was we signed a gentlemen’s agreement. It basically says that we are going to conduct our meetings in a professional manner. We are not going to contradict each other or make each other look bad. I think we have done a pretty good job of that. It is our responsibility to run these meetings and reflect the people of Caroline County,” Porter said.
