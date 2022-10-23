Chuck Callahan is running for his third term on the Talbot County Council. Callahan was born in Talbot County and graduated from Easton High School in 1985. Callahan operates three local businesses: West and Callahan, a custom home and home remodeling company; Eastern Millwork, a company specializing in custom cabinetry, windows and doors; and Energy Savers, a home energy audit company.
He is a life member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of Easton Elks Lodge #1622. He was a youth ice hockey coach for many years, and served as head coach for the Easton Ice Hawks. Callahan currently serves as the county council’s liaison to the Economic Development Commission, Golf Board, Local Emergency Planning Commission and the Mid-Shore Regional Council.
Callahan is a Republican candidate.
Why are you running for county council?
I have served on the Council for two terms, have enjoyed serving the people of Talbot County and would like the opportunity to continue to serve.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
- Safety — support of the police, fire department and emergency services.
- Land management – continue to work on the comprehensive plan, which is the plan that manages the future growth of the County.
- Education – work with the Board of Education to promote an education system that prepares our youth for career opportunities or continued education after graduation.
- Business – work with Economic Development to bring business and tourism opportunities to the County and work to make this a business-friendly community, which helps to bring employment opportunities to the County.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Yes, managed through the comprehensive plan and by working closely with the municipalities on their growth plans.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
Continue to work with the municipalities to find opportunities for affordable housing in their communities.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
Continue the County financial support of Delmarva Community Transit, that provides public transportation to Talbot County.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
Continue to work with public works on managing the public sewer and water improvements to the County.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
We are currently working on putting another paramedic station in the Northern part of the County. We are also working on a new safety complex for the Sheriff’s Department.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Continue to work on funding for public safety, County infrastructure and education.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
Continue to have a close, working relationship between the Council and Board of Education to provide an education system that prepares our youth for career and continued education beyond graduation.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
Working together with the Economic Development Department and Tourism to continue to look for ways to bring new business and support current business in the community. It is important that we support new, particularly local, small business, to grow the employment opportunities in the County.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
The new hospital, paramedic station and continued work with the Commission of Aging to support the needs of the aging population.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
