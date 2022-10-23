CHUCK CALLAHAN

Chuck Callahan is running for his third term on the Talbot County Council. Callahan was born in Talbot County and graduated from Easton High School in 1985. Callahan operates three local businesses: West and Callahan, a custom home and home remodeling company; Eastern Millwork, a company specializing in custom cabinetry, windows and doors; and Energy Savers, a home energy audit company.

