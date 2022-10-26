Dave Stepp

Dave Stepp is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. A lifelong Marylander, Stepp has served the community in Talbot County for the last 11 years. Stepp earned his associate’s degree from Anne Arundel Community College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

