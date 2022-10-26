Dave Stepp is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. A lifelong Marylander, Stepp has served the community in Talbot County for the last 11 years. Stepp earned his associate’s degree from Anne Arundel Community College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Stepp is an assistant coach of the Saints Peter and Paul Varsity baseball team, co-scoutmaster of St. Michaels Boy Scout Troop 741, committee chair of Easton Boy Scout Troop 1091 and is a volunteer with the Easton Ice Hawks youth ice hockey organization.
Stepp is a Republican candidate.
Why are you running for county council?
I am running for Talbot County Council for one very simple reason: to protect the rights and freedoms of Talbot County citizens. I want to take the great relationships I’ve built in Talbot County as a leader, coach, volunteer, and mentor and extend that out to all of Talbot County.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
- Support for our law enforcement and first responders. I will ensure our law enforcement and first responders have what they need to do their jobs effectively and keep Talbot County safe. I will ensure that the national and state attack on law enforcement is kept at bay, ensuring big city issues do not infiltrate Talbot County.
Support for our students and teachers. In conjunction with the Talbot County School Board, I will fund items that go directly to students and teachers that will help them excel. I WILL NOT fund any divisive material, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) – these divisive practices have no business being in TCPS administration/staff, or the TCPS classroom.
Bring unity back to Talbot County. We live in divisive times, and that divisiveness has only been exacerbated over the last few years.
- I will ensure your voice will be heard and your thoughts and ideas will be taken to heart. All of my decisions will be based in what I call the 5 F’s – Faith, Family, Freedom, Fiscal Responsibility, and Fighting for you.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Growth in Talbot County should follow the Comprehensive Plan, period. Growth without proper preparation, insight, and infrastructure only benefits a select few. I will ensure any growth reflects the vision of the Comprehensive Plan and keeps Talbot County a beautiful and rural place to live, work and play.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
The term “affordable housing” will have a different meaning to every family, as it is in direct correlation to income level. Frequently, staple members of our community (law enforcement, first responders, teachers, county employees) cannot afford to live in the very county they work in. I will ensure better high-level planning conversations with the growth municipalities identified in the Comprehensive Plan. I will also carefully consider incentives for the development (within the scope of the Comprehensive Plan) of workforce housing as well as incentives for a path for staple members of our community (law enforcement, first responder, teacher, county employee) to obtain home ownership in Talbot County.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
Talbot County is not unique in the fact that we have interstate, state, and local roadways. Interstate and state roadways are already maintained very well here in Talbot County. Where we have an area of opportunity is on our local roadways. I will continue to support our new Talbot County Repurposing Center, which is quickly becoming a revenue center for Talbot County. The revenues generated from the Repurposing Center, along with the environmental benefits it brings, will lead to improved funding to better maintain our county roadways.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
As mentioned above, I will fully support the Talbot County Repurposing Center. It is already a gem of Talbot County which is reducing emissions, processing and repurposing materials, and generating revenues for Talbot County. Talbot County can, and will utilize material from the Repurposing Center to improve our roadways that are vulnerable to flooding. Any environmentally-friendly practices, no matter the department within the county, should be implemented where feasible – to ensure we keep Talbot County the beautiful place it is.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
Public safety in Talbot County is in great shape, but that is after a lot of work already put in by our local law enforcement and first responder leaders. Law enforcement is under attack nationally and at a state level. As mentioned prior, I will ensure our Law Enforcement and First Responders have what they need to do their jobs effectively and keep Talbot County safe. I will ensure that the national and state attack on law enforcement is kept at bay – ensuring big city issues do not infiltrate Talbot County.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Tax rates in Talbot County are among the lowest in the state of Maryland. I will ensure they stay that way by making wise financial decisions on behalf of the Talbot County taxpayer. I will ask the tough questions and make the tough decisions to ensure your tax dollars work for you – keeping you and your family safe, healthy, and prosperous. I will ensure your hard-earned tax dollars go to items and services that make common sense and never to anything wasteful.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
As mentioned prior, and in conjunction with the Talbot County School Board, I will fund items that go directly to students and teachers that will help them excel. I WILL NOT fund any divisive material, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) – these divisive practices have no business being in TCPS administration/staff, or the TCPS classroom. I’d like to see an expansion of TCPS vocational training for students looking to immediately enter the workforce. Additionally, I’d like to see expanded extracurricular options like cross-campus sports and cross-campus arts/clubs.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
Talbot County should be encouraging and inviting employers to our existing commercially developed areas – to ensure good-paying job opportunities for our residents. This will assist with, and directly relates to my aforementioned response around affordable/workforce housing.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
I’ve spoken with many of our “experienced” Talbot County citizens throughout my campaign and my plan touches on many of my previous responses:
- A focus on TCPS student career readiness for services that our aging population will need.
- Development of our existing commercial developed areas – with a specific focus here on attracting primary care physicians and other well-needed healthcare services.
- Support for our Law Enforcement and our First Responder community – to ensure our aging population remains safe and has access to emergency services when needed the most.
Thank you for your time, and I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 8, 2022.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
