David Montgomery is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. Montgomery and his wife first came to Talbot County in the early 1990s and became full-time residents 10 years ago.
Montgomery has a PhD in economics from Harvard University.
Why are you running for county council?
I love our open spaces, beautiful waters, and sense of community. To preserve these, we must restrain unreasonable growth, care for the Bay, maintain public safety and improve schools and health care. And we must try to do all that without raising taxes, despite inflation and state mandates for more spending. In addition to my love for the county, what I offer is the experience and expertise the county needs to address our current challenges. Most of my career has been devoted to designing policies that accomplish real results with minimum burden and cost. That is what I have taught graduate students and it is what I did in government and private sector. I believe I have a unique ability to make a difference in our county, and that makes running a duty that I cannot walk away from.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
Managing growth to be consistent with existing and planned infrastructure and the rural character of the county. This includes a full de novo review of the Lakeside development and slowing building permits for other major developments.
- Dealing with our budgetary challenges, with a tax cap on one side and inflation and state mandates driving up expenses on the other.
- Healthcare. Our medical system run by Shore Health is failing us.
- Supporting our police officers in the face of unfair policies imposed by state laws.
- Keeping schools safe, with a curriculum consistent with our family values and aspirations for our children’s success in life.
- Over the longer term, developing a new Comprehensive Plan in cooperation with the towns, supported by impact fees
that assures existing taxpayers do not pay for infrastructure that benefits new development and an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance to prohibits issuing building permits unless the builder pays for needed infrastructure improvements
- .
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
I believe that growth should be kept to levels that are consistent with existing and planned infrastructure and the rural character of Talbot County. There are now plans and applications for new, large-scale residential construction in Easton that total almost as many units as Lakeside. With 2500 housing units at Lakeside and something like 1500 in Easton, that implies about 10,000 new dwellings. That is almost certainly too much, unless spread out over several decades.
Lakeside and all other major developments should be reviewed for its impacts on water quality and traffic congestion, adequacy of schools, availability of medical care, and requirements for public safety expenditures.
The Comprehensive Plan that this Council must complete by 2026, the end of this term, will embody a vision for growth in Talbot County. I trust that process. Development of that plan will involve consultations throughout the county, coordination with the towns, and much public input. I know what I would like to see in it, which is a vision of maintaining the rural character and small-town amenities of living here. That will necessitate an idea of how rapidly infrastructure can expand and where growth can be located to be consistent with that vision. The Comprehensive Plan and zoning will also need to keep commercial/industrial development and residential construction in balance with each other, and limited to what the county can absorb while retaining its rural character.
I am pretty sure that what will come out of this is far less growth over the next 10 years than the 10,000 additional residents that developers are planning for. Where and how that growth takes place is less important than that it stays within the parameters set by the Comprehensive Plan.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
There is a choice. To get permanently lower housing prices, we would have to embrace a level of development and sprawl inconsistent with the qualities we want in the county. Or we will have to limit development to a rate that will not change the county irreparably and accept that many who work here will choose to commute a longer distance to obtain more affordable housing.
The aspirations and promises of some candidates to create affordable housing run into the realities of markets and economics. Addressing this topic requires a bit of a lecture on economics and how to anticipate unintended consequences.
First, we must establish what kind of housing is included in the ambiguous phrase “workforce housing.” It is helpful to distinguish low-income housing, limited to those who qualify under means and other tests, from the “workforce housing” that most candidates are proposing.
Low-income housing: There is a clear need in some neighborhoods for fixing up or replacing existing, dilapidated houses with structures that the current residents can afford. This is something that I hope appears in the new Easton comprehensive plan. The problem with such improvements is making sure they benefit those who were displaced for renovation or new construction. That rarely happens. Unless the resale is also strictly limited to qualifying buyers, “low-income” housing will rapidly become unaffordable to those it is intended to benefit.
Workforce housing: The difficulties of creating this kind of housing are even greater. Some seem to believe that the County Council can wave a magic wand and make housing cheap somewhere in the county. But the market is hard to beat. As one commentator put it, developers are monetizing the value of our quality of life in Talbot County into housing prices. And landowners are taking the largest share as they turn farmland into tracts of houses.
One possibility is to require builders to produce, say, one cheaply built or smaller house or apartment for every 10 they build for market. The question about affordable housing is, who gets to buy them? There are many houses going on the market here that might be suitable as starter homes for a capable family, but those who complain about the lack of affordable housing appear to believe that prices of these houses are being bid up by “come here” or investors who intend to upgrade them for living or investment. Unless they are built on purpose to be undesirable to anyone who can afford more, any “workforce” housing required of builders will also be bid up to market.
Another thought experiment is informative. Suppose that somehow it were possible to allocate new “workforce housing” only to the plumbers, carpenters, electricians, office and retail workers who now commute from Caroline or Dorchester counties. The demand for housing from those willing to pay market prices will not disappear. These fortunate individuals who win the lottery, so to speak, for workforce housing will be offered a windfall to sell and move back to a place where the market is lower. These homeowners will be able to ask themselves, is a profit of $50,000 on this house worth adding a half hour to my commute? My experience and training says that yes, many will eventually return to commuting. That takes us right to where we started, except for the beneficial outcome that some local workers actually did win the lottery, and were able to pocket some of the elevated market value in Talbot County that would otherwise go to the developer. I do not object to this in principle, but it practice it would just be an expenditure of effort that might better go elsewhere.
The only way to create a permanent supply of workforce housing that some candidates are promising is to allow so much development that a glut appears, and the housing market crashes. That would mean that collectively developers had so overbuilt that the current amenities and value of life here was destroyed, because that is what drives up housing prices.
The alternative is to recognize that in every urban area, however small, housing prices rise with proximity to jobs and other attractions. Each family makes a choice of whether to spend more for a house or more time and expense commuting. The market settles out with workers choosing varying amounts of commuting over proximity, depending on their incomes and preferences.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
We need to improve all the intersections that cross Route 50 and Route 322, but those are state roads and the Council needs to get the State Highway Administration to move on them. The fact that Route 322 runs along the headwaters of the Tred Avon makes widening the intersections on that western side of 322 very difficult, and that should be taken into account before approving any new development on St Michaels Road or Oxford Road. Limiting the number of new residential units on those roads and along Route 50 is a necessary step just to keep transportation infrastructure functioning at current levels. All major developments should be required to pay the cost of improving intersections and roads to maintain current levels of service, and if that is not possible, development in those locations should not be approved.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
There is literally nothing that the County Council can do to change the pace of climate change. I believe that we should design policies that achieve real results at minimum cost, not ones that have only symbolic value. Our primary responsibility in dealing with climate change is to consider the increasing risks of storms and flooding when making decisions about zoning, transportation, water and sewer approvals, and other infrastructure. Planning and zoning should be examined carefully to make sure that the County government is not encouraging growth in areas that are vulnerable to increased flooding and storms. Roads out of vulnerable areas like Bay Hundred should be improved so that evacuation routes are assured. Any housing policies that are adopted should be designed to move people out of vulnerable areas, not rebuild in them. Sewer and water service should be provided only to developments that are located outside vulnerable areas or hardened to withstand flooding and storms.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
I support all our investments in public safety. The sword hanging over the heads of our police officers, and therefore all law-abiding citizens, is the Citizen Accountability Board. As required by recent state law, that board will take over adjudication of all citizen complaints about officers. A fair board has been appointed, but we cannot be complacent. The terms of current board members will expire during the tenure of the next council, and it is critical that we elect a council that will continue to appoint fair-minded citizens who understand the nature of police work and appreciate the conditions under which police officers must make decisions. That is what I would do my best to make happen. A second consideration is that with the kind of budget pressures we will face, we must not let necessary funding for public safety be crowded out by less important expenditures.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
County government is not exempt from the disastrous state of the U.S. economy, rising prices and interest. We have a tax cap that does not increase with inflation, but county expenses are going up just like everything else. When Joe Biden claimed that inflation had stopped, he was misled by reports that it was not accelerating. But even with the clarification, standard numbers understate the problem. When we read that inflation is now 8.7% on an annual basis, that means that prices are now 8.7% higher than they were last September. A more relevant number goes back to when inflation took off, which just happens to coincide with the election of Joe Biden. Since November 2020, prices have increased by 14%.
In addition, school construction and other infrastructure investment is financed by bond issues — by borrowing to be paid back in future budgets along with operating expenses. Even the current rise in interest rates will probably double those debt service payments that must be provided for in every budget year.
That is what the County Council will have to contend with, before it even starts to consider proposals for new programs and spending. None of the other candidates mention that we are required to have a balanced budget in the County. Pity that is not true in Washington. Anything we add on the spending side will come back to us as a need to raise taxes. A share of stimulus funding and a reserve have tided us over with just a 2 cent increase in property taxes to fund better compensation for public safety. That will not last. I am an economist and fiscal hawk. I am good with numbers and have the experience inside and outside government to work the problem.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
I would use the County Council’s authority to approve or reject the school budget to ensure that our students learn to think critically, write clearly, read well, do mathematics accurately, and understand history and how our government works. Our schools must not become laboratories for application of woke agendas for anti-racism and sex education. I would like to offer a few different thoughts on this subject. The extent to which these agendas are penetrating our schools is well established. A different theme came up in the first of our candidate forums, in which the Democrat’s candidates all agreed that schools had the primary responsibility, greater than that of parents, to teach civility. I do not agree: it is in the family that civility, morality and perseverance will be practiced or rejected. A writer from the American Enterprise Institute stated this well: “The more important issue is whether monitoring, evaluating, and seeking to shape a child’s attitudes, values, and beliefs is the appropriate business of a school….at what point does a reasonable, healthy concern for a student’s emotional health become too personal, too intrusive, and too sensitive to be a legitimate function of public school and thus the state?” My answer is that current mandates and funding for “social-emotional learning” go too far, and responsibility needs to be returned to parents. That also means a different approach to discipline in schools, so that parents as well as their children will learn that unacceptable behavior has consequences.
Likewise, it is in the family that children should learn of sexual morality and the dangers of current fads about gender and sexual activity. Thus I would like to see the County Council enact an ordinance based on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act and demand transparency on the kinds of books that students are required or encouraged to read and the curriculum they are taught.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
I believe that the county should project and plan for organic growth in the established economic base of the county, and let the wisdom of entrepreneurs and the attractiveness of the county decide who comes here. Remembering always that safety, good medical care, fiscal restraint and low taxes are an effective lure. If we solve our other problems, business will grow.
Promises of “good, new jobs” cannot be kept. Every community has an economic base. In Talbot County that base has been agriculture and seafood — farmers and watermen. Those two industries not only provide jobs and income, which is spent here, they define a character for the County as a whole. Tourism is also a major source of jobs and opportunities for businesses. With the increasing age of the population, health care is another possible growth area and is already by some metrics the largest employer. These industries and jobs locate here naturally, attracted by the existing base and the amenities of living here — for example, Mr. Trager’s reported plans to locate a large part of his Beowulf enterprises here once the town is up to his standards.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
I think that the most important support we can provide to senior citizens is fixing our failed medical delivery system. I read today that the board of Shore Health has approved another step in its glacial progress toward building a new hospital in Easton. Despite a flurry of letters to the editor and comments by many candidates, I have seen no acknowledgment by Shore Health that it has problems now and intends to fix them before this mythical hospital appears. These include standard 5 – 7 hour wait times in the ER, impossibility of finding primary care doctors, and critical staff shortages in the hospital.
If elected, I would try to exert pressure to fix these problems immediately by holding public hearings, inviting residents to describe their experiences with ShoreHealth and interrogating ShoreHealth administrators until I get answers. That is not likely to produce change, because Shore Health has a monopoly position. To get real change, I would start immediate discussions with Johns Hopkins Community Health and Luminis Health to encourage them to expand here with both primary care and specialty providers. Perhaps the threat of seeing their captive patients being moved to providers outside the SHS system and to specialists and hospital care across the bridge might provide some motivation.
Decisions about senior programs funded by the county will have to be made during the process of budget review, which I will do my best to make rigorous and detailed. I would be receptive to proposals for senior programs, which I believe are more worthy than most proposals thrown out during this campaign for additional funding. The county will be dealing with a tight budget for the foreseeable future, with state mandates for schools forcing exponential growth in expenditures, inflation and high interest rates driving up costs, new development requiring added infrastructure and services that its tax payments do not fully cover, etc. These pressures collide with a tax cap that limits revenue growth to less than inflation, making it necessary to weigh the benefits of every proposed and existing program against its budgetary impact.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.