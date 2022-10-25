Keasha Haythe is running for her first term on the Talbot County Council. Born and raised in Talbot County, Haythe attended Talbot County Public Schools from kindergarten through graduation.
Haythe earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Chesapeake College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University. She has served on local and state boards and commissions, and is currently the president and CEO of Foundation of HOPE, an after-school program for girls in their first year of middle school.
Haythe is a Democratic candidate.
Why are you running for county council? What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
I am running for County Council for the same reason I did four years ago, to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency in government and to support education, economic development and environmental strategies that protect the environment and rural character of Talbot County. Additionally, supporting Public safety by developing programs to ensure we have the best talent in those critical positions living and working here in Talbot County.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Talbot County’s rural character is what many people love and growth is important to a strong economy. Talbot County can encourage and support growth in municipalities. Redevelopment and reuse of existing buildings and areas designed for future growth such as business parks for small businesses. We also have to ensure we have adequate infrastructure to support growth.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
To address this issue, it will take cooperation between the County and local municipalities to ensure where new residential development is being built, the affordable housing component is met. I would also propose that the County bring back the housing coordinator position and the first order of business would be to create a workforce housing program that I have outlined not only for those interested in purchasing but a rental program as well.
This program will work in partnership with other existing programs such as United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The workforce housing program would help attract and retain the best talent to critical and crucial positions such as EMTs, paramedics, deputies and teachers so these individuals can live and work in the community where they are protecting, serving and teaching.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
The County must continue the meetings with Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to communicate and redefine the needs specifically for state roads that go through Talbot County. We must continue to plan for sea level rise particularly in the areas that we see flooding becoming increasingly worse. Evacuation routes must be planned and in place for the community.
The County should continue the partnership with Delmarva Community Transit (DCT) to make sure those that need and use DCT are able to continue.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
We are seeing the impact of sea level rise in the increased flooding in areas of Talbot County where typically in the past we have not flooded. Ensuring evacuation routes are in place in the flooding areas. Within County government using energy efficient fleet vehicles. Continue working with organizations and experts who provide guidance and recommendations to the County Council regarding planning to combat climate change.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
One of the concerns I have heard has been retaining deputies in Talbot County. I believe implementing the workforce housing program could help by providing a way for attracting new deputies and retaining them by giving them an opportunity to live where they work.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Talbot County, like some other counties in Maryland that have a property tax revenue cap, is in need of additional revenue sources. Making changes or proposing changes cannot be done until departments have submitted their budgets for Council to review. With that in mind, I would wait until all pertinent information is reviewed before proposing any budget changes. What we do know is the property tax revenue cap is not sustainable long term; therefore, we have to explore other ways to increase revenue.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
Maryland’s Blueprint provides a basis for what the next council will have to do to meet the needs of public education. I recognize that education and economic prosperity go hand-in-hand. Children need to master the core skills early in order to build a foundation for technical and professional skills to compete on a global stage. I will continue to support programs that assist with the achievement gap and prepare our graduates for college or the workforce.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
The County has an economic development program that must be sustained and supported. As an economic development professional for more than 21 years, I know how critical business attraction, retention and expansion is to our economic success. I will support programs that expand business and entrepreneurship that will create jobs for future generations.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
Talbot County does a great job serving the aging population. From meals on wheels to services offered by the local health department and social services. I would like to make sure all of our seniors are aware of the services that are available to them in our community by having a senior resource day for the seniors who are mobile or their caregivers. There continues to be a concern with finding local healthcare providers and practices that are leaving our community. If elected as your next County Councilwoman, I will continue to ensure the existing services stay in place and work to fill the gap of needed services.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
