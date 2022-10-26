Lynn Mielke is running for her first term on the Talbot County Council. Mielke graduated from Washington College with a B.A. in American Studies in 1972 and earned her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1979.
A Talbot County resident for over 40 years, Mielke started practicing law on the Mid-Shore in 1979. She worked as an assistant public defender, then became a certified divorce mediator. Mielke operated a general practice with a concentration on family law until her retirement in 2016.
Mielke is a Republican candidate.
Why are you running for county council?
I am running to ensure sensible development, preserve our safe, rural-oriented, way of life, and defend and protect Talbot County from the dictates of state government in Annapolis that are inconsistent with our values and way of life.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
Overall, promote a high quality of life, preserve the rural character of our County and protect the health, safety and well-being of our citizens, in a resilient community.
Specifically: (1) oversee the creation of an impartial Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan and the County Comprehensive Plan; (2) adequately fund public safety and emergency services; (3) enact an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) to enable issuance of a moratorium on a development project if it overburdens the existing infrastructure unless the developer builds and/or finances the needed infrastructure, and work with the Towns to enact companion APFOs; and (4) set a high bar for awarding Critical Areas growth allocations to developers.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
We must maintain a balance between economic development and tourism and preserving our Eastern Shore way of life. We must preserve the traditional Watermen heritage and farmers. Insensible development like Lakeside negatively impacts our water, environment, and land use and in turn farmers and watermen. The enactment of an APFO is a step to establishing a sensible growth plan.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
As long as the 1997 state Smart Growth Plan, and its subsequent modifications, delegate housing development to municipalities, with little input or control by the County, (other than establishing the Affordable Housing Overlay districts or limiting the award of Critical Areas growth allocations) this issue should be directed to the towns as the County has retained little control over the issue. A prime example of this is Lakeside at Trappe which has no affordable housing requirement. Since the Towns are primarily responsible for the new housing developments and insensible growth, the Towns should enact Town tax breaks and credits for affordable housing. The proposed new developments impose a financial burden on the County for infrastructure. The County cannot fund affordable housing and at the same time fund infrastructure. Towns are controlling development and the County pays the infrastructure price for their insensible growth. The County needs a “smarter” growth plan. I will work to achieve that goal.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
There should be a comprehensive traffic study of the entire county and any recommended improvement(s) then addressed as part of the new Comprehensive Plan, with a financing/budget plan for said improvement(s).
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
I dispute that representation. A recent survey conducted by the Talbot Spy disclosed that the issue in the forefront of voters’ minds is land development, with the “environment” a second (not clear that by “environment” is meant environmental protection and/or climate change). That said, the recently enacted state legislation, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, one of the most innovative legislative enactments on the issues in the country, will direct the action required of the County with regard to environmental protection and climate change.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
Up until now, we have been fortunate to live in a safe community, thanks to our Sheriff’s Department, local police departments, first responders, and the size of our community. However, our safe way of life is threatened by overdevelopment, the fentanyl crisis, state public school policies which result in student disorder in some of our schools, and liberal prosecution policies for criminal defendants. The issue is less “what can be improved” and more “how do we prevent its decline.” Public safety will be maintained/improved by (1) a moratorium on new development, County overdevelopment is on the verge of overwhelming our volunteer forces which could result in forcing the County to retain paid public safety personnel thereby increasing the County budget; (2) tax breaks and benefits for law enforcement and first responders to retain and maintain an adequate and top notch force of public safety providers and volunteers; (3) funding security officers for all our schools; and (4) election of a state’s attorney committed to rigorous prosecution of drug dealers.
Also, close monitoring and oversight of the Police Accountability and Administrative Charging Boards are essential for keeping us safe and our lives peaceful so the County can continue to attract and retain the best law enforcement officers.What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Keeping it balanced; maintaining the tax cap with limiting annual increases in property taxes to 2% or CPI-U, whichever is less; adequately funding public safety and emergency services; vigilant monitoring of the school budget and expenditures; and increasing impact fees and creating other developer contribution requirements to help finance the infrastructure to support their developments.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
The principal role of the County Council is a budgetary one. The County Council has been generous with funding Talbot County schools: 50% of the County budget is for financing the public schools. I support a parental education bill of rights. Parents must and should be heard. Recruitment and retention of teachers and administrative staff is also critical so making affordable/workforce housing available for them should be a priority as well as school safety.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
The County needs to focus on the update of the County Comprehensive Plan. Frankly, there has been too much of a focus on supporting and encouraging economic development which threatens our scenic by-ways, rural way of life, health services and availability of affordable/workforce housing. We must develop and attract a young and vibrant workforce, targeted to the County’s most urgent employment needs: health care providers, public safety providers, and educators, as well as small businesses. Affordable/workforce housing and tax incentives would attract such employees and needs to be a focus.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
I recently attended a Candidate Roundtable Discussion hosted by the Talbot County Commission on Aging. We are fortunate to have abundant resources available which support our County’s aging population; to name a few: Brookletts Place, Upper Shore Aging. It is the Council’s role to support these services and if elected I will of course support them all, and indeed improve support when necessary and needed. Most importantly, the next council must closely monitor and be proactive to ensure the Regional Medical Center in Easton, which is 4 years behind its original promises made in 2018, opens as soon as possible. The project must be expedited.
