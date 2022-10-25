Pete Lesher is running for his second term on the Talbot County Council and is currently the council's vice president. Lesher graduated from Lafayette College and holds a master's degree in history from Columbia University. He's worked for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum since 1991 and is currently the museum's chief curator.
Lesher has served on numerous organizational and local boards in the area, including the St. Michaels Historic District Commission, the Talbot Historical Society, the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities and the Easton Historic District Commission. He is the county council's liaison to the Talbot County Board of Education, Talbot County Free Library Board of Directors, Talbot Arts Council and the Upper Shore Aging Board of Directors.
Lesher is a Democratic candidate.
Why are you running for county council? What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
I’m running for Talbot County Council because I want to leave this special place better than I found it. My motivations are much the same as four years ago, when I first ran: to preserve the quality of life and the county’s rural character by directing development toward the places where we have the infrastructure to support it—mostly around and particularly in our municipalities; to protect water quality by improving stormwater management along county roadways, upgrading sewer systems to the best available technology, and by taking failing septics offline, particularly in the western parts of the county; to support public safety—not only Sheriff’s deputies, but also EMTs and emergency department workers along with department of corrections employees—by recruiting and retaining talent with competitive pay and retirement benefits.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Growth is important to maintaining a strong local economy, but how and where that growth occurs makes all the difference.
Talbot County should encourage infill growth and redevelopment in the areas where we already have the infrastructure to support it. The quality of that infrastructure matters, too—whether it is the capacity of the roads or the treatment of wastewater. We should expect that all of our wastewater treatment plants meet today’s standards of enhanced nutrient removal.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What's your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
Talbot County is seeing the same lack of affordable workforce housing that is troubling much of the rest of America. Talbot County needs to take an active role in addressing this problem, but it won’t succeed on its own. This requires intergovernmental cooperation, as the best place to create affordable housing is in the towns where water and sewer are already available and land is zoned for denser housing. Working with the towns, we should ensure that each new development includes affordable workforce housing. In addition to collaborating with towns, the County will need to work with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for the incentives to create new affordable housing and to rehabilitate existing units. This may require the reestablishment of staff assistance within the county Planning and Zoning Department.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
The county needs to elevate roadways that are vulnerable to tidal flooding to ensure that residents have safe evacuation routes. In addition, the county needs to continue to improve its busier arteries, as is being done with Airport Road and Goldsborough Neck Road in anticipation of new development at the Mistletoe Hall Commerce-Business Park bordering the airport. For state routes that run through Talbot County, the Council needs to continue its dialog with the Maryland Department of Transportation and refine the priorities it communicates to the state. Most recently, the County was effective in persuading the state to improve traffic signals at Routes 50 and 322 at the south end of Easton.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters' minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
With low-elevation properties, especially in the western side of Talbot County, we are already feeling impacts of sea level rise. There are a variety of actions the county can and should be taking to mitigate climate change, from reducing miles driven by locating County facilities—such as our much-needed new Department of Health—in walkable areas and close to population centers, to sourcing cleaner fleet vehicles.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
In today’s tight job market, and with the special pressures on public safety, recruiting and retaining employees in this vital area is more difficult than ever. Keep in mind that public safety comprises not only our Sheriff’s deputies, but also emergency services employees and the staff of our county Detention Center. It is vitally important to keep these departments staffed, trained and equipped. While we have made strides in boosting pay and benefits, there is more the county needs to do to give our department heads the tools they need to recruit and retain talent.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
County departments all work on lean budgets, and I don’t presently see opportunities to allocate significant resources away from any of our departments. The challenge we face is providing competitive pay and benefits in a resource-constrained environment. With the property tax revenue cap in place at 2% annually, plus a temporary allowance to add a penny for the next four years, which adds roughly another 2%, Talbot County revenues are falling behind the current rate of inflation around 8%. This is not sustainable in the long term, without accepting a lower level of service in our discretionary spending—ultimately road maintenance and public safety will suffer without a fix if inflation endures.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
Maryland’s Blueprint for Education will require much of what we need to do to match the performance of the best schools in the state, but it doesn’t cover everything. This past year, the Council recognized some local gaps that weren’t immediately mandated by the Blueprint—some English Language Learner needs and some Special Education needs. I led the Council to fund those modest additional positions. The next Council will be required by the Blueprint to continue to cover these needs, and we need to focus on what the local needs are by listening to our elected colleagues on the School Board.
I have heard concerns that the Blueprint will lead to dislocating tax increases, but two years in, that has not yet proven to be the case. And I doubt it will. For one thing, the Blueprint was enacted in an era of 2% inflation, and its funding formula did not take inflation into account. Unless the state legislature takes further action, today’s 8% inflation will significantly reduce the impact of the funding formula in the years ahead.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
The County has an excellent economic development program in business attraction and retention, and we must sustain this effort. We have taken important steps in providing infrastructure to the new Mistletoe Hall Business-Commerce Park, and in the past we worked with the Town of Easton to provide the incentives for Aphena Pharma Solutions to expand here.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county's aging population?
Talbot’s aging population has a great range of needs—from access to health care to social engagement. Some of the most important work the County supports are services that allow seniors to age in place—remaining in their homes for longer. This is done with transportation services, meals on wheels, and even support for home repairs. I’m proud to say that Talbot is ahead of some neighboring jurisdictions in funding these needs, but there are still gaps in services.
If the voters elect me to another four years, I will work to address all of these issues.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.