Phil Jackson is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. A lifelong Marylander, Jackson and his wife moved to Talbot County in 2008. He is a graduate of Northeastern University’s College of Criminal Justice.
Locally, Jackson serves as the digital director for the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee and is president of the Property Owners Association for The Preserve at Wye Mills.
Jackson is a Democratic candidate.
Why are you running for county council?
There are so many reasons:I believe we each have a responsibility to contribute to the communities we live in, if we are able. There are so many ways to contribute to our community (coaching, church leadership, etc.), however I believe I have skills that will help our future county council advance Talbot County: I have deep experience with wastewater treatment plants, as I have been the President of the Property Owners Association at the Preserve at Wye Mills, and have worked closely with the current council, Talbot County Public Works and Maryland Department of Environment to transition that plant to County operation and management for better oversight and outcomes. This experience will immediately benefit a future council with efforts surrounding Lakeside at Trappe and other development projects. In my day job, I help governments transform digitally for a Fortune 500 technology firm. Digital transformation means helping citizens engage with their government using modern technology – imagine a portal to obtain building permits online where progress can be tracked and payments can be made. With broadband more and more accessible in Talbot County, we need a modern, digital first local government. Finally, I spent over a decade in healthcare as Chief Technology Officer for Chesapeake Medical Imaging. In my tenure, I worked to bring modern healthcare to the Eastern Shore by building two outpatient imaging centers in Easton and Chestertown, and built a high speed network to facilitate telehealth and teleradiology. I believe this experience uniquely qualifies me to work with healthcare organizations, as we aim to address the healthcare provider shortages that are plaguing our community.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
My qualifications align with areas of priority that have been expressed by citizens in my hundreds of interactions. Clean water is imperative. We have over 600 miles of shoreline and cannot compromise in the work we do to ensure that water is clean. Wastewater treatment plants are a primary contributor to contamination and pollution of our bay, and I’m uniquely qualified to assist with these issues. Recent and upcoming broadband investments in Talbot County mean almost everyone will have access to high speed internet. With a connected county, I’m interested in driving digital modernization and transparency of our local government. We now have an opportunity to deliver government services, collect payments and provide permits in a more efficient way. Finally, we are in the throes of a healthcare crisis — healthcare providers are few and far between and access to emergency services are often unavailable. This is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. I understand the motivations of healthcare systems, the limitations of providing meaningful services, and can be a strong and educated advocate for our county on these issues.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Those whom I’ve spoken with in Talbot County love it and call it home in large part because of its rural character, which resonates deeply with me. We must balance preservation and the rural character of our county with our need for growth in areas, as growth is necessary for our county to thrive. I am an advocate of smart growth: that is, building towns and neighborhoods that are economically prosperous, socially equitable, and environmentally sustainable. Concentrating growth in compact areas that are walkable, is a major tenant of smart growth. Collaboration with our five municipalities (Easton, Oxford, Queen Anne, St Michaels, and Trappe) is imperative to drive a cohesive strategy. Our incoming council will have a material impact on our comprehensive plan which is re-cast every decade – I’m excited to participate in this process!
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
Lack of affordable housing is a national crisis, and Talbot County is impacted. I was recently made aware of an individual seeking affordable housing who was required to pay six months of rent in advance as well as first and last month rent and a security deposit! There is nothing affordable about that and the competitive real estate market is driving opportunistic behavior. If I am elected to our county council, I will ensure our Comprehensive Plan for the next decade includes a focus on housing needs, addressing affordability for workforce and low-income households which will be a welcome improvement. I will also advocate for increased investment in programs that help our critical workforce (first responders and public school teachers) purchase homes.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
Transportation is a complex topic — it involves the county, towns and the State of Maryland. We have bikeable and walkable communities, and we have parts of our county that are only accessible by car. In our communities, we have aging individuals who need support with transportation getting to grocery stores and appointments with healthcare providers. Evaluating our investments in public transportation, ensuring communities are bikeable and walkable, and continuing to invest in subsidized transit for our aging population seem like reasonable places to start as a county council candidate.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
Climate change is real. Let’s start by saying it out loud. Our county council has a tremendous opportunity to contribute to climate change mitigation. Members of our community are already being impacted by climate change. Flooding recently washed away a major artery in Cordova causing a huge disruption. With over 600 miles of shoreline, rising tides will mean flooding in residential areas with real impact. Forward thinking in how we permit new construction, improve and develop, and investing in alternative energy (as an energy consumer) are good places for our county council to focus.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
Public safety includes all of our first responders – police, fire, paramedics, EMS and supporting personnel. I’ve been made aware of recent challenges with Talbot County losing its volunteer firefighters. Recruitment is a major challenge: the dollar is stretched thinner than ever before and there are more requirements than ever to become a firefighter. (160+ hours of class for basic certification). Our future county council may face the possibility of implementing a paid fire service, unless alternative and creative solutions are sought out. Furthermore, the stress being placed on our healthcare institutions is further exacerbating this issue. As a county council member, I will partner with leaders from our public safety community to address these challenges and support more meaningful income tax and first time home buyer programs to attract and retain talent.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Better reporting of our budget in a more consumable and transparent way would be a change that I’d like to lead with. I’m a data driven individual, and don’t feel I have adequate information at this juncture to begin proposing changes. What I do know is that we do a lot with a little in this county. Our local government is fiscally conservative, has a strong position with our reserves, and is well prepared to face the economic headwinds of the next few years. As a county council member, I would continue to advocate for fiscal prudence.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
As a parent of four children in our public schools, this is a topic of particular interest to me. Talbot County Public Schools is one of our greatest assets and commands over 50% of our annual county budget. Our teachers are asked to do so much for our community and are often given so little. We are frequently losing teachers to more competitive markets, which is a regular and significant setback. The absence of affordable housing means our teachers often don’t live in our county. Reconciling teacher pay alongside Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is going to be a primary focus as we move into 2023. Importantly, I will also support our elected Board of Education — competent, resourceful and committed individuals work to ensure our school system is sure footed. A recent and impressive accomplishment of our BOE is their recruitment of a highly qualified, and much lauded superintendent, Dr. Sharon Pepukayi.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
Talbot County has an excellent track record of economic development. By providing necessary infrastructure to key commercial development areas, we’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to commercial growth. As a council member, I would look to what is working with economic development, and continue to support those initiatives.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
My father instilled in me the importance of supporting our aging population. He spent the last years of his career as a beloved Executive Director for one of our assisted living communities in Talbot County. In a recent presentation to Talbot County council candidates I learned of the wide ranging services we deliver to our aging population and the conservative (small!) budget we do it with. Individuals who call Talbot County their home should be able to live here with dignity at all ages. As a council member, I will look for ways to expand our investment in meeting the needs of our aging community. As we think of non-traditional ways to support our aging population, one possible way is to develop partnerships with healthcare organizations, grocers and pharmacies to help fund our transportation system that moves our aging population around Talbot County. A willingness to think outside the box as it relates to funding initiatives in Talbot County is imperative.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
