Scott Kane is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. Kane earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Swarthmore College, a master’s degree in physics from Ohio State University and a doctorate in marketing, business and public administration from George Washington University.
Kane is a former mayor of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and was a member of the Maryland Municipal League.
Why are you running for county council?
I’m running for the County Council on a platform of better government for Talbot County. The county needs leadership in order to address many significant issues facing our county today. We need to restore Talbot County as “the land of pleasant living.” I will apply my background and experience in business and local government to get the job done. I count as my capabilities innovation, experience and effectiveness. I will use this experience to work on these issues for the citizens of Talbot County.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
- Managing growth in a responsible way so that the character of our county remains “the land of pleasant living.” This means writing a new Comprehensive Plan that directs and manages growth in the towns where services can support growth and, at the same time, preserve the rural character of the rest of the county that benefits all.
- Climate and the environment. Cleaning up the bay, our streams and rivers by planning and implementing a new Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan that provides safe drinking water and state-of-the-art wastewater treatment across the county. Reducing nutrient runoff with better farm and lawn management and storm runoff technology. Planning for sea-level rise.
- Public safety. Every citizen should feel safe and be safe in Talbot County. We need to support the Talbot County Sheriff in all that he does to keep us safe. We need to continue to fight the opioid crisis in the county. We need to seek the funding to make this happen.
Jobs, education and the economy. Creating an environment where all citizens can earn a respectable living with access to Affordable Housing and access to food. Providing all citizens with access to healthcare. This means training for today’s jobs and those of the future and matching Talbot County employment with those jobs. This means improving transportation and ride-sharing so people can get to school and to work. And broadband so that students, teachers and knowledge workers can get their work done. Doing these things right means we have a “Smart County.”
- Develop a “smart county.” A smart county that prioritizes the right initiatives, is smart about how to get the right things done and uses technology to make things work better.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Planned economic growth is important to maintaining a strong economy for Talbot County. The Comprehensive Plan of Talbot County should encourage land use, housing and redevelopment in the areas where the infrastructure supports it to support economic growth. We will be updating the Comprehensive Plan and the Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plans for the County and our towns in the next 2-4 years. The thought and citizen input to these plans are crucial to how Talbot county develops over the next 10 years. I will listen to citizens and businesses as we develop a “smart” growth plan for Talbot County.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
Affordable housing must become a top priority for Talbot County. Our teachers, nurses, first responders and service personnel in the county need to be able to find housing to live in the county. Talbot County needs to work with our towns to address this problem. Jointly, we need to work with the developers to define and implement workable programs to solve the current lack of available affordable housing in the county. This includes correct siting, building houses more affordably, building houses that cost less to heat, cool and maintain and houses that are attractive to live in. Talbot County needs to fund and reestablish the housing department that was cut from the budget several years ago, so that those looking for affordable housing have the resources to help. We also need to establish affordable rental housing, and rental programs, in the county on which our workers and our economy depend.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
We need to improve transportation and ride-sharing so people can get to school and to work more easily. We need broadband installed quickly so that students, teachers and knowledge workers can get their work done at home and only drive when necessary. This will eliminate congestion on our roads. We need to apply for Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and infrastructure funds to raise our roadways above tidal flooding levels to manage rising sea levels. We need to work more closely with the Maryland Department of Transportation so they understand and support Talbot County’s requirements with their funding and planning.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
Much of Talbot County land is at low-elevation, especially in the western side of the county, and most susceptible to sea level rise. We need to seek strong federal and state funding assistance to raise the level of our roads. Low-lying septic systems in the western county need remediation to deal with sea-level rise. We need to develop immediately a Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan to ensure clean drinking water for our health, and the clean streams, creeks and rivers upon which our livelihoods and recreation depend – and then seek funding to implement this plan.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
We are very fortunate to have great a Public Safety organization in Talbot County today. We need to continue our strong support for the sheriff, his staff and deputies. We depend on them for public safety, emergency management services (EMS), support for our judicial system and dealing with the opioid crisis. Public Safety is a big job. We are safe because of them. We need to make it easier to recruit, train and retain our public safety workers. This includes ensuring adequate salaries, benefits and career opportunity. We also need to review legislative mandates – to make it easier for these dedicated public servants to do their jobs and to give our leaders the tools they need to recruit, manage and retain talent.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
Talbot County is a very frugal county based on the limited resources placed on us by the tax cap. Talbot County has one of the lowest tax rates in the state. If the citizens were to vote to raise the tax cap, more would be available for critical resources, unfunded for the past 10 years. As one alternative, we need to apply immediately for more funding from ARPA, the Infrastructure Act and the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act. I am currently working with our U.S. Senators and Representatives to secure this funding for Talbot County to make funds available for our underfunded needs such as infrastructure and Public Safety.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
The Kirwan Report on school funding, and now Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, will infuse much of what we need to match the performance of the best schools in the state. We need to support availability of these funding sources. The new council will need to press for funds and resources to cover our needs; those requested by the superintendent, our teachers, the PTAs and the Talbot County School Board. We also need to support our teachers with access to affordable housing.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
The county underfunded the Department of Economic Development for the past several years and has left it short staffed. We need to restore this funding and staffing to support their crucial work in developing and supporting smart economic growth for Talbot County. “Smart” economic growth will match jobs and business with employees to build a robust economy that delivers responsible, sustainable growth – one providing a respectable living for all of our citizens.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
We are very fortunate to have a large variety of very effective non-profit organizations serving a wide range of needs of the older population in Talbot County. The county needs to continue to support these organizations in every way we can. One significant need of the aging population is better access to healthcare. We need to plan to expand access to clinics. We need to reduce wait times for emergency care and hospital admissions in the county. We need to attract and retain more physicians in the county. We need to support building the new hospital as expeditiously as possible to help meet some of these needs.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
The print version has been edited for length. The full version can be found online at stardem.com.
