Wade Strickland is running for his first term on the Talbot County Council. A Talbot County native, Strickland attended Easton High School and Chesapeake College before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He’s also a member of the local American Legion.
Strickland has worked in Talbot County for the last 27 years as an electrician and quality assurance manager. He’s coached football, baseball, softball and soccer in the county, and is a 14-year member of the Bayside Football Officials Association. He’s officiated high school level football across the Eastern Shore and state playoff games, along with youth football games.
Strickland is a Republican candidate.
Why are you running for county council?
After lengthy discussions with family and friends, I decided to run for council to bring back common‐ sense Eastern Shore values to our local government.
What specific issues will you prioritize if elected?
Smart growth and public safety are top priorities with the way our society is progressing.
Do you want growth for Talbot County? What does that look like?
Growth is necessary and inevitable. However, that growth must be implemented carefully as to not stress the infrastructure capabilities of the community while preserving the rural nature of Talbot County.
Several new housing developments are coming to the county in the coming years, and many community members worry about the lack of affordable housing. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in Talbot County?
Negotiating with developers by providing incentives can be a useful tool to ensure part of their development will be dedicated to affordable housing. Land use rights are hard to overcome, but not impossible, and working together, we can achieve this goal.
What should the county do to improve transportation infrastructure?
Providing or expanding public transportation can be an expensive endeavor. The county could seek funding (grants) from the state to help offset the costs and the balance would have to come from the county budget and/or users. This topic will become more important as our population grows and ages.
Environmental protection and climate change are at the forefront of voters’ minds. What steps, if any, should the council take to mitigate climate change?
Environmental protection is paramount in our area. As a county body, we must protect the farms, woodlands, and waterways to the best of our abilities by following our comprehensive plan and growth goals and not give in to pressures from special interest groups.
What is the status of public safety in Talbot County? What can be improved?
While most feel Talbot County is a safe place to live regarding crime, we must be diligent in keeping our Law Enforcement adequately staffed, funded, and trained to react to ever changing societal behaviors. Our EMS personnel are experiencing high call volumes due to automatic alarms and more medical emergencies possibly due to our aging population. We must consistently review their funding to maintain the level of care necessary.
What changes would you like to make to the Talbot County budget and what do you think resources should be going to?
I feel our budget must be carefully scrutinized to be sure our tax dollars are being spent wisely. A thorough audit should be performed and any unnecessary expenditures be reviewed for reallocation. In order to keep our taxes at a manageable level, we need to be frugal with our tax dollars.
How will you support public education in Talbot County?
Our children are our future. We must provide them with top educators by providing compensation comparative within the state averages so we don’t lose them to other counties. Our school board must review staffing levels to ensure we are not “top heavy” in administration and short in educators. We must review the curriculum and be sure our children are getting the education necessary to be competitive in the job market.
What more should the county do, if anything, to support and encourage economic development?
We should negotiate and provide incentives to bring more and better paying jobs to our county. We need jobs from the Technology and clean Manufacturing sectors to provide higher income opportunities for our younger population. This will allow our young people to live in the county in which they work.
The median age of Talbot County is 51 years old. What plans do you have to support our county’s aging population?
Healthcare for our aging population is in dire straits. Trying to get a primary care provider is nearly impossible without traveling to the western shore. Attracting health care providers is a task for the private sector, but the county may be able to help with tax incentives, etc. There are services provided by our health department, social services, and our senior center which rely heavily on county funding to operate. My goal is to ensure these departments are fully funded to maintain if not grow the level of service they are presently providing.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Talbot County Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various county issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. This series will continue until answers from all county council candidates who responded have been published.
