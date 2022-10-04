CENTREVILLE — A near record turnout of voters looking to elect two members to the Centreville Town Council ended with Dan Worth and Jim Beauchamp declaring victory. Worth received 345 votes and Beauchamp 263 to incumbent Jeff Kiel’s 250 votes and former council member Tim McCluskey’s 204 votes.
According to Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley, 530 residents cast ballots in-person during the Oct. 3 election and 34 absentee ballots were counted.
With two seats open, voters were able to cast votes for two candidates. The candidates waved to voters arriving at the Vincent Street polls on Monday, where a steady number of voters trickled in throughout the day until 7 p.m.
“I want to thank the election board members because it was a long day, and I also want to thank the voters who came out in this nasty weather,” Worth said. “I also want to congratulate Jim Beauchamp who will be serving alongside me.”
In his statement, Worth also thanked Kiel for his service on the council.
The water and sewer crisis in Centreville was an issue that drove the four candidates’ campaigns, all agreeing the town need to update the water and waste treatment centers immediately if the town is interested in expanding their economic base in the future.
Voters Deb and George Sigler, a former town council member, said they hope that the new town council takes a look at the current tax base and “get that control,” implying that the council has not been holding developers responsible for the impact their interests and inquiries have had on the town.
“One of the things that the council members need to think about and focus on is if you're coming here to build a development you want to make money by building the development here, then you should be responsible for not only building to development; but the effect that the development will have on the community moving forward and so many of these developers don't want to do that,” Sigler said. “They've got to make a commitment to the town before they build anything.”
When asked about the pressing issues they hope get solved in this new election cycle, many voters brought up topics that were not discussed at the forum held ahead of the election.
Residents like Sigler and Kim and Will Conley brought up the need to further staff the Goodwill Fire Company and keep the Centreville Police Department separate from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department.
Other issues that residents Charles and Joyce Anderson and Don and Andrea Parnham want to see addressed is an ordinance that will ban the use of plastic bags in town.
The Parnhams also would like to see if the town council will rescind the recent decision to put a water meter antenna in Symphony Village.
Worth and Beauchamp will begin their three year terms, after being sworn-in Oct. 6 during the next meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m. preceding the scheduled Town Council meeting. The meeting and ceremony will be broadcast on QAC-TV-7 and the QACTV Facebook page.
