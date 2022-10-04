CENTREVILLE — A near record turnout of voters looking to elect two members to the Centreville Town Council ended with Dan Worth and Jim Beauchamp declaring victory. Worth received 345 votes and Beauchamp 263 to incumbent Jeff Kiel’s 250 votes and former council member Tim McCluskey’s 204 votes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.