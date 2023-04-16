Colleen Williams, director of operations for Giving The Edge Foundation, and Robert Woolley, foundation founder and owner of The Edge Arena and The Edge Training Academy celebrate their organization’s successes at gala.
WILLOW ROOTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Celebrating at Kent Island Resort, Giving The Edge Foundation holds its inaugural gala March 4.
STEVENSVILLE — Giving The Edge Foundation held its inaugural Elegance with an Edge Gala and Awards Ceremony March 4 at the Kent Island Resort. Having started the Foundation 10 years ago, founder Robert Woolley said he knew it was time to start shouting from the rooftops everything the Foundation is doing to support youth and families.
The elegant evening was filled with live music, an open bar, and a plated dinner with almost 200 attendees and over 30 auction items.
The evening highlighted the magnitude and positive impact that’s been made within the community in the last 15 months by the Foundation, among them the launch of a leadership program at Kent Island High School, where 30 students are voluntarily showing up before school starts to talk about who they are as a person. They discuss what drives their passion and how their personality interacts with others.
The Win The Day Positive Behavior Incentive Program grew from one to five to now 10 schools in Queen Anne’s County. The inclusive program allows anyone in the school body to recognize someone for positive behavior. The recipients are then rewarded with a Win The Day T-shirt and passes to fitness classes that focus on character development. In addition, the Win The Day Essay Contest, for both middle and high school students, is a chance for students to tell how they “Win The Day” in their community.
The Foundation also hosted the semi-annual Heroes Kickball Tournament that brings together the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office. It also incorporated drug prevention messages into The Edge’s youth classes in collaboration with the QA Department of Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services.
Additionally, over the past two years, the Foundation grew field day support from two to now 10 schools with volunteer support from Kent Island High School, Queen Anne’s High School and Arise Academy. This means for the 2023 field days, this program alone will positively impact over 5,000 students over four days. And the Foundation teamed up with Not My Child QAC to create a field day shirt for students and staff to wear with a message of hope, positivity and community, creating an orange meets purple vibe.
Funding from the county commissioners was requested and received to purchase supplies to introduce a drone piloting program in response to a survey sent to high school students where, within 24 hours, 68 students responded with interest.
Last year a free community event called “Bounce into Winter” where The Edge Arena was filled with bounce houses, served a dual purpose — having fun and supporting The Food Crew, a local boy’s mission to give back to the community. Participants brought a canned good to help with his food drive.
As the Foundation’s impact continues to grow, so are the community needs, Woolley said. The Foundation continues to create volunteer opportunities for the community by partnering with other local organizations like KI Beach Cleanups, the Jacob Sloan Foundation, Not My Child, The Edge, Rotary, Talisman Therapeutic Riding and more.
“If we want our youth to be community leaders, then we need to give them the opportunities to do so,” said Director of Operations Colleen Williams.
To partner with Giving the Edge Foundation or to support its mission, contact Williams at colleen@theedge360.net.
