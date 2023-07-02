TILGHMAN ISLAND — A group of veterans took to the waters of the Chesapeake Bay on a mission: to catch rock fish.
The mission was more than that — it was an effort by the local Elks lodge to show those veterans gratitude and support in a proactive way.
The vets met at early in the morning on Wednesday, June 28, at Elks Lodge 1622 in Easton, before carpooling in a convoy to the charter fishing boat docked at Knapps Narrows Marina in Tilghman.
Seven veterans from three branches comprised the roster for the fishing expedition.
The event’s primary organizer, Michael Feeley, is an Army veteran who is a member of Easton Elks Lodge 1622. In the weeks and days leading up to the trip, Feeley firmed up the logistics of the voyage and sent out reminders to the participants.
Roland Boggs worked in communications in the Army from 1967 to 1988. Originally from Illinois, he now resides in Easton.
Bill Callahan of Cordova served in Vietnam as a scout in the Army’s 25th Infantry Division. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained when the vehicle he was in hit a landmine.
Wayne Hall served as a machinist’s mate in the Navy from 1964 to 1967. While enlisted, he served aboard the USS Furse as the destroyer took part in fleet activities in the Atlantic. Hall grew up in Ocean City, but now resides in Easton.
Mike Johnson was an Army aviator. He flew Hueys and Cobras out of Chuy Lai, Vietnam in 1971 and 1972, serving with the 176th and 173rd Assault Helicopter Companies. Johnson, who retired in 1995, grew up in upstate New York, but he now resides on the Eastern Shore.
Dick Palazzolo, another member of Easton Elks who helped facilitate the trip, served in communications in the Navy aboard a ship that carried Marines and the boats that would take them to shore in an amphibious assault. He joined the ship’s company as the vessel traveled east through the Panama Canal on the way to a station off the coast of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Richard Vanslambrook was a pilot in the Air Force from 1956 to 1984, flying cargo and refueling planes. He flew in the skies of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.
The band of seven former servicemen boarded The Working Girl, captained by Shannon Pickens with Kyle Talarico as the mate, and they all pulled out of the boat slip in Tilghman an hour or so after sunrise.
The Working Girl, a 38-foot Coast Guard-inspected Evans, churned through the waves, her 450 horsepower Cummins diesel engine making steady forward progress through the somewhat choppy bay waters, eventually arriving at the destination.
Pickens ask that the location remained undisclosed — in the charter business, loose lips when you are catching fish can draw a crowd.
The rhythm of catching fish was established right away as the bites started coming, the teamwork towards a mission these men knew when they were in their respective services became evident once again.
“Fish on” the calls rang out, and Pickens and Talarico maneuvered with the nets, the other anglers giving steerage for the man purposefully cranking the reel, some words of encouragement being shared.
One vet got encouragement and a little coaching as he reeled in the first rockfish he’d ever caught. He grinned for the picture holding aloft his 30-inch prize.
When the striped bass were landed, some were “keepers”, meaning measuring from 19 to 31 inches, and some maybe not as big as they seemed during the fight or as they looked underwater before breaching the surface (“the air shrinks ’em,” someone joked).
Each time, there was an air of shared satisfaction, no matter whether the creature went into the cooler or back overboard to bite another day.
The captain and the mate kept the hooks baited with the live spot, and they kept lines from being crossed as they worked the landing nets and the measurement tool.
“It’s not always like this,” Pickens said more than once in acknowledgement of the vagaries of angling, even before the limit of two each was caught by 9:15 a.m.
As the last fish of the day’s limit hit the ice in the cooler, the captain’s voice called out — “Lines out of the water” — and with that instruction, that phase of the mission was complete and The Working Girl turned back to the harbor.
Pickens slowed down at one point on the return trip, tilling The Working Girl in slow circles, his eyes fixed on the sonar display. “He’s doing homework,” his mate said of the captain’s search for where else the fish might be.
Working Girl returned to her slip, and Pickens let Feeley know he was donating half of the charter fee back to the Elks’ veteran appreciation committee.
The captain and mate made quick work of filleting the fish, giving each of the vets a tasty trophy, secured in a freezer bag.
Upon the return to the Elks, the vets gathered downstairs at the restaurant area of the lodge, which is open daily to the public for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It got quiet again, this time the quiet that accompanies a good lunch, and then slowly the conversation opened back up.
The veterans remarked with gratitude about the work that went into organizing the trip and how well it had gone.
The men talked a little about their experience in the service, and also about how some of them are still serving, including initiatives like buying Christmas gifts each year for the residents of the homeless veterans’ community at the Perry Point VA in Perryville.
Discussion ranged to the challenges that can accompany seeking care through the VA, and some solutions and workarounds to those challenges were shared.
Feeley and Palazzolo reemphasized their lodge’s commitment to veterans. “Anything we can do for veterans, it’s high on our list,” Palazzolo said.
“Welcome home, thanks for your service, and thanks for letting us serve you,” Feeley added.
As the conversation wound back through more talk of experiences in the service and more recent experiences as veterans, the two Elks reiterated their organization’s collective desire to show appreciation to those who served.
“Let me thank you all for your time, I really appreciate you doing what you each did,” Feeley said.
“God bless you,” Palazzolo said, and added in conclusion, “God bless those deployed, and God bless America.”
If a fisherman is being honest — aside from embellishments about the size of the one that got away or ironclad secrecy about the coordinates of the secret spot — he might tell you that catching can be better, and more enjoyable, than just fishing.
Maybe it would have been a different kind of banter and smiles being traded on the deck of the vessel if the fish had not have been biting.
Even if no fish had been landed, that experience, the act of casting and reeling, the sunshine and the Bay breeze, still would have brought these men together, both physically and in the way that only joint pursuit of a goal can.
In the quiet and still moments between the whirl of a line going out or a call of “fish on” or “nice catch,” these veterans were there, together.
