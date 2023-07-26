EASTON — During the next several days, Talbot County is expected to experience extremely hot temperatures, with heat indices exceeding 100-105 degrees.
Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has announced cooling centers will be open Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29, for any community member in need of a cool environment.
Both the Easton and St. Michaels branches of the Talbot County Free Library will opening for use by the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a..m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Easton Library is located at 100 W. Dover St., Easton. The St. Michaels Library is located at 106 Fremont St., St. Michaels.
St. Michaels is providing additional cooling centers as follows:
St. Michaels Community Center
207 North Talbot, St. Michaels
Phone: 410-745-6073, ext. 102
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
The community center can accommodate approximately 10-15 people. Please be aware the following meal service hours during which it may be busy. Meal service is from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Treasure Cove
200 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels
Phone: 410-745-0669
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Seating available to cool off.
St. Michaels Town Hall
300 Mill St., St. Michaels
Phone: 410-745-9535
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 430 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
Perkins Family YMCA
300 Seymour Ave., St. Michaels
Phone: 410-745-5963
Interim phone number: 443-298-9605
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Please check in with staff at facilities to alert them of your arrival. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
During high temperatures, it is important to:
* Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.
* Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.
* Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.
* Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.
* Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.
* Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.
* Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.
* Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.
* Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.
* Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.
* Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.
* Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink, walk dogs when the temperature is cooler.
For more information, contact the Department of Emergency Services at 410-770-8160.
