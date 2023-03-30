EASTON — One of the world’s top Frederick Douglass scholars, Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier of the University of Edinburgh, will return to the United States and the Eastern Shore in April for a series of talks on her most recent findings, as described in her forthcoming books: “Douglass Family Lives: The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Collected Works and Biography: Book 1 – 6,” “The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Selected Writings: A Reader,” and “Battleground: African American Art (1985-2015).”
“I always look forward to hearing one of Professor Bernier’s talks,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “Her enthusiasm for her subject is always infectious and I am looking forward to learning more about the family of Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass.”
An excellent public speaker, Bernier is chair of United States and Atlantic Studies at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh.
The author of over 85 books, exhibitions, essays, and digital educational resources, Bernier is the recipient of a UK Leverhulme Major Research Fellowship Award for her ongoing project, “Sacrifice is Survival: Black Families Fighting for Freedom in the USA and Canada (1732-1936).” She is currently a Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University.
On Tuesday, April 4, Bernier will speak from 11 a.m. to noon at Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center, and from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Talbot County Free Library’s Easton branch.
On Thursday, April 6, she will speak to the Tidewater Rotary (invitation only) from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., from noon to 1 p.m. at the Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center (400 Brookletts Avenue), and from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of Rural Life in Denton (16 N. 2nd Street).
On Friday, April 7, Bernier will do a book-signing from 5 to 6 p.m. at Easton’s Vintage Book Store (4 N. Washington Street).
With the exception of her April 6 engagement at Tidewater Rotary, which is by invitation only, all of Bernier’s presentations will be free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-822-1626.
