EASTON — One of the world’s top Frederick Douglass scholars, Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier of the University of Edinburgh, will return to the United States and the Eastern Shore in April for a series of talks on her most recent findings, as described in her forthcoming books: “Douglass Family Lives: The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Collected Works and Biography: Book 1 – 6,” “The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Selected Writings: A Reader,” and “Battleground: African American Art (1985-2015).”


