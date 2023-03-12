Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens, Teacher of the Year finalist Andrea Schulte, Kent Island High Academic Dean Stacey Rankin and KIHS Principal Sean Kenna.
Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens, Teacher of the Year finalist Erin Connolly, Matapeake Middle Principal Dr. Lois McCoy and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle.
QACPS
Outstanding Specialist Award is presented to Math Specialist Katie Coursey, Centreville Elementary, beside her Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens and Principal Theresea Farnell.
QACPS
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Centreville Middle Principal Krystal Chambers, Teacher of the Year finalist Thomas Hayman and Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens.
Hannah Combs
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Teacher of the Year finalist Kayla Kairis, Sudlersville Middle Principal Rob Watkins and Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens.
QACPS
Grasonville Elementary Assistant Principal Tiara Rhoades, Bus Driver of the Year Nancy King and Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens.
QACPS
School Assistant Junell Nash, Matapeake Middle is presented a certificate for Outstanding Support Employee of 2023 by Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens.
QACPS
QACPS
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle, left, and Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens present the Outstanding Leadership Award to Church Hill Elementary Principal Susan Walbert, center.
QACPS
The Outstanding Student Service Award/Coach is presented to Coach David Stricker, of Queen Anne’s County High by QAC-TV’s Bruce Grove.
CENTREVILLE — The finalists have been announced! Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Patricia Saelens, officially recognized the 2023 Employee of the Year award winners and Teacher of the Year finalists last week. Each of the nine staff members receiving the honor were surprised at their schools with certificates and acknowledgements captured by QACTV and presented by Saelens and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle.
Employee of the Year Winners for 2023 are:
Outstanding Leadership Award — Principal Susan Walbert, Church Hill Elementary
Outstanding Student Service Award/Coach — Coach David Stricker, Queen Anne’s County High
Outstanding Support Employee — School Assistant Junell Nash, Matapeake Middle
Outstanding Specialist Award — Math Specialist Katie Coursey, Centreville Elementary
Outstanding Bus Driver Award — Nancy King, Bus 1710 Grasonville Elementary and Stevensville Middle
The four finalists for Teacher of the Year are: Kayla Kairis, Sudlersville Middle; Thomas Hayman, Centreville Middle; Erin Connolly, Matapeake Middle and Andrea Schulte, Kent Island High School.
All will be recognized and given their awards at the annual awards gala on March 30.
