CHESTERTOWN — The anniversary of American independence has added significance this year for the Friends of Engine 64 Inc., a nonprofit that now owns the Hahn pumper that Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company put into service on July 4, 1983.
What is known as Six-Four served Chestertown until 2010, when it was donated to a fire company in Brierfield for what would be a decade of added service for several communities in rural Alabama.
Through a series of fortuitous coincidences, it has returned to Chestertown and currently occupies a bay in the building behind the Maple Avenue firehouse.
Engine 64 will be reintroduced to Kent County next week in the annual Fourth of July parade in Rock Hall — 40 years to the day when it was put into service.
The Hahn pumper is original to the day when it left Chestertown in December of 2010, according to Kevin Duell, who is president of Friends of Engine 64.
“We are working to preserve the history and service Engine 64 provided the community, and as well, honor the safety that 64 provided the firefighters that operated the hose lines from its pump,” Duell wrote in a post on the Friends’ Facebook page.
“The scars tell a story and while it’s not perfect,” he wrote, “we are ok with that!”
In addition to Duell, the leadership of Friends of Engine 64 consists of Mike Clarke, vice president; Larry Slagle, secretary; and Seth Powell, treasurer.
Duell and Clarke, lifelong friends, came up through the CVFC together after joining the Explorer post as 14-year-olds.
Duell, who now lives in Towson, retired as a captain at the Essex station in 2022 after 30 years with the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Clarke is a a life member of Chestertown VFC. He lives in the Wilmington area now and is a paramedic supervisor with Kent County, Delaware.
Powell and Slagle live locally and remain active with Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company.
Duell (1974 Hahn pumper) and Clarke (1983 Mack CF pumper) separately purchased rigs that had been taken out of service for their own personal use in May 2019 and October 2020, respectively.
Duell said his plan was to make the Hahn pumper he purchased “a tribute piece” to Engine 64. The original’s whereabouts were unknown at the time. One rumor had it parked and rusting away behind a barn; other tall tales had it being sent to South America or to the scrap heap.
As Duell searched the internet for the lettering pattern, he found out that Engine 64 was still in Alabama, where it was known as “Chester,” and still in service.
“When I saw that it still existed, I just could not believe it,” Duell said in an interview Tuesday.
The rig was listed for sale in 2020.
Legacy and active members from Chestertown VFC pooled together to purchase Engine 64 and bring her home to serve as an ambassador “representing the history of our service to the community through public fire safety events and demonstrations,” according to the Friends’ Facebook page.
“We didn’t want to lose that history,” John “Otis” Darling, now in his sixth year as fire chief, said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
The 1983 Hahn, a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pumper with a 1,000-gallon tank, replaced a 1,250 gallon-per-minute, 500-gallon tank International Harvester. When it was purchased, it was the largest pumper in Kent County, according to Duell.
Other than the 1804 Philip Mason Inc. hand pumper that is showcased in the firehouse lobby, Engine 64 “is truly the oldest piece of equipment that we can put our name to,” Darling said.
While the pumper was in service in Alabama, Engine 64 still had “Chestertown” emblazoned on cab doors and across the front; the engraved plaques dedicating the rig to E. Allen Pinder, Ernest (Col.) Leverage, William J. Bringman and Water W. Clark remained; and the title had remained in the name of the fire company here.
“It’s like it was meant to be, that it was meant to come back to us,” said Darling, who is celebrating 25 years of active membership with Station 6.
To hear Clarke tell it, they had three days notice under a veiled threat of the rig being sent to the “crusher” to finalize the purchase.
After all that hurrying up, with Engine 64 returning to the Chestertown firehouse on a flatbed in November 2020, things really slowed down because of the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Still, there was movement behind the scenes as the 501(c) was established; lawyers drew up a Memorandum of Understanding between the Friends and the Chestertown fire company; work crews were lined up; and parts and equipment were gathered.
What has been dubbed “Resurrect the Rooster” — Hahn, the manufacture namesake, is German for “rooster” — began in earnest in January of this year with the first work session.
The engine, transmission, pump, brakes and suspension, and siren were OK.
But all six tires needed to be replaced.
“We were one flat tire away from being parked for a year,” Duell said.
Two of the tires were odd-sized. Some were 22 years old, well beyond the maximum of 10 years that is acceptable in fire service.
Brand new tires, at a cost of $600 to $700 apiece, and rims were donated.
Hardware, a piece of the running board and compartment doors have been replaced.
The light lenses have been sanded and clear coated to prevent yellowing and hazing.
“We’re getting there,” Clarke said Tuesday of the ongoing restoration.
One more work session, more akin to a “polishing party” and final cleaning, was set for Saturday.
Clarke deemed Hahn (Hamburg, Pennsylvania) rigs as “real fire trucks.”
Everything in Engine 64’s interior is “old school,” he said. There is no air conditioning. It has 5-gear manual transmission, runs on diesel fuel and can reach a top speed of 65 mph.
On June 10, Clarke at the wheel and Duell took Engine 64 out on the road for the first time in two and a half years. It was a short trip — along High Street to the roundabout at Royal Farms, up to Flatland Road at Mary Morris Road and back, and then out to Orchard Hill and back to the firehouse.
“It feels like a 40-year-old truck,” said Clarke, who was driving the rig for the first time since 2010.
He added: “This is absolutely awesome. It’s nostalgic, this is going back a few years.”
Clarke also will be the wheelman at the July 4 parade in Rock Hall. Duell, Powell and fire company President Steve Bilinski will be aboard too. They’ll be dressed in red, white and blue. Engine 64 will be adorned with banners, patriotic bunting and flags.
Bilinski joined Chestertown VFC in June of 2015 after graduating from Washington College, and he has held offices of vice president and assistant treasurer, as well as serving as lieutenant under Chief Darling.
Bilinski said he was very appreciative of the work of the Friends of Engine 64, describing it as “a remarkable endeavor that deserves admiration and appreciation for bringing a piece of Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company history back to life.”
In an email, Bilinski said: “It provides a sense of nostalgia with current and past members who remember riding the truck when it was in service. And for members who did not get to experience riding Engine 64, the restoration efforts bring a sense of community and comradery.”
He envisions Engine 64 serving as the centerpiece of community events, parades and musters, and fire safety educational outreach.
