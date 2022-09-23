EASTON — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore will sponsor an environmental forum for candidates running in the 2022 Talbot County Council election. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center, 114 N. Washington Street in Easton.
The event will focus on the environmental health of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including climate adaptation and resilience; Chesapeake Bay restoration; and land use management and growth.
Howard Freedlander will moderate. Questions will be asked by the moderator, who will also take questions from the audience via notecards.
This event is free and open to the public. Voters in Talbot County are encouraged to attend and learn more about the County Council candidates and their positions on local environmental issues.
The following candidates, who are competing for five available seats on the County Council, have been invited: Chuck F. Callahan III; Michele W. Dappert; Keasha N. Haythe; Phil Jackson; Scott Kane; Pete Lesher; Lynn Leonhardt Mielke; David Montgomery; Dave Stepp; and Wade Strickland.
For more information contact Alan Girard of CBF (phone: 410-543-1999, email agirard@cbf.org) or Kathi Bangert of LWVMS (phone: 443-646-3338, email: kbangert@lwvmd.org).
