EASTON — From Dubai to Canada, the world is wrestling with the plastic bag issue. They blow around, get caught in trees, get mistaken for food by turtles and there are micro plastics that end up in our food supply and disrupt ecosystems. Delaware, but not yet Maryland, created a law that went into effect in 2019 to ban single-use plastic bags.
There is a group called Plastic-Free Easton that is trying to make the town greener and free of all single-use plastic bags. Everyone is culpable in this one. You get off work, you are tired and you forget to bring a reusable bag from home. It is so convenient to just load the groceries into a plastic bag. But the polymers that make up that bag are forever. Sneakily, the corn starch in biodegradable bags decomposes, but the polymers are still in there.
Some big chain grocery stores in Easton offer plastic bag recycling bins. Harris Teeter makes the old bags into Trex, which is a good reused wood-like product but still, ultimately, leaves plastic in the environment when the alternative plastic lumber gets thrown in the land fill.
Aldi only has paper bags and they charge nominal fee for them.
One shopper at a local chain grocery store had reusable bags for most of her groceries, but used plastic for the meat that she had bought.
Another shopper was visiting from out of town.
Brandon Hynson, who brought his own reusable bags, said, “Plastic bags are bad for the environment. In the state of New York, you actually have to actually have your own bags.”
The group of women who make up Plastic-Free Easton are willing to start small. They want to convince our local leadership that there is a better way to bag stuff.
“We already have bags. We just don’t put them in our car or stick them in the back of the closet. Most people like the idea of doing something environmental,” said Marion Arnold.
Elaine Tama, Peggy Ford and Arnold are the trio of concerned citizens who head up Plastic-Free Easton.
Arnold said she met Tama at a class on native plants.
“We had a great notion after looking at a pile of trash, I believe it was plastic bags in a tree. We thought, ‘Let’s do something about this,’” Arnold said.
Ford noticed that people at the farmer’s market brought their own reusable bags to do their shopping and she thought, “If we can do it, why can’t other people think ahead?”
Tama said that they want to introduce a bill to the town council. They have met with town council members on how to proceed and they plan to meet with Mayor Robert Willey to keep him in the loop.
“[Easton Town Council President] Megan Cook just asked us for a bill,” Ford said. “So I am going to send her our bill. The first person it goes to is the town attorney, Sharon Van Emburgh. They want to see how much chutzpah we have.”
The group is not currently established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so they are reaching to groups that have more weight in the community.
“I have gotten verbal support from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the Talbot Bird Club,” said Tama. “We have a petition with over 100 signatures of town residents. We have the Facebook page with 56 friends.”
These women have longer memories, with nostalgia for a time before plastic waste was such a widespread problem.
“We are all old enough to remember when there was no plastic in the world or little,” Arnold said.
In 1982, Kroger and Safeway became the first major grocery chains to offer plastic bags as an alternative to paper. By the end of the decade, plastic bags were ubiquitous.
“On senior day at Harris Teeter they are all coming out with their carts full of plastic bags,” Arnold said. “And I just thought, ‘What about our grandchildren? They don’t deserve this.’ Something just snapped because of my grandchildren.”
Although researchers are still studying the long-term effects of microplastics, the tiny particles are everywhere, from the food we eat, to the air we breathe — even accumulating in our own bodies.
“Each one of us has been breathing it in and ingesting it,” Tama said. “They’re finding nano-sized particles in our filtering systems — you know, like the lungs and the kidneys.”
The rubber hits the road with their bill. Tim will tell if they can accomplish a plastic-free Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.