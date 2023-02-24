CAMBRIDGE — Five local environmental organizations filed a petition Friday, Feb. 17, seeking a judicial review of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s final wastewater discharge permit for Valley Proteins, an industrial poultry rendering facility in Linkwood.
Filed in Dorchester County Circuit Court, the legal challenge stems from concerns about the potential for the plant’s pollution discharges contributing to unhealthy water quality in the Transquaking River, Higgins Mill Pond and the Chesapeake Bay. Petitioners include the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth, Friends of the Nanticoke River, ShoreRivers and the Wicomico Environmental Trust.
The suit seeks to send the discharge permit back to MDE so the agency can address deficiencies and make necessary revisions to conform with state and federal law. MDE’s final determination on the permit went into effect on Feb. 1.
The final permit would not require Valley Proteins to make any significant changes to their operations for three years. The permit would also allow Valley Proteins to expand its wastewater discharge from 150,000 gallons per day to 575,000 gallons a day — nearly four times its currently allowed discharge volume — if the company meets certain higher requirements for ammonia, biochemical oxygen demand and dissolved oxygen.
“The proposed four-fold increase in wastewater discharge volume will only result in the death of the river unless the current treatment technology is brought to a much higher standard,” said Fred Pomeroy, president of the board of directors of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth. “MDE should not allow Valley Proteins to dump increasing volumes of polluted wastewater into the Transquaking and the Chesapeake Bay. The technology exists for the company to clean up their operation, and it is incumbent on MDE to require them to do so.”
The wastewater discharge permitting process first began in late 2021. A November 2021 public hearing in Linkwood drew dozens of local residents, who voiced concerns about poor water quality, strong odors emanating from the plant, the plant’s discharge volume and its compliance with environmental standards.
The previous five-year permit for Valley Proteins was issued in 2001 and expired in 2006. The company submitted an additional application to renew that permit in 2014, but the permit was never formally renewed. In spite of the lack of a formal renewal process, MDE administratively extended the permit to continue to let the plant operate on the expired permit for 16 years.
Wastewater discharge permits are required to be renewed with MDE every five years.
In a statement issued by CBF Tuesday, the organization’s Eastern Shore Director Alan Girard said MDE relied on insufficient data about the Transquaking River and its watershed when issuing the permit.
“While the agency claims the new permit would reduce pollutants, it doesn’t ensure water quality will be protected. The amount of pollution that MDE permits Valley Proteins to release into Dorchester County waterways will continue the long-term, well-documented harm this facility is causing in the Transquaking River watershed,” Girard said. “The agency that issued the permit under the previous governor’s administration must be held accountable for not meeting its obligation to protect water quality as required by federal law.”
The facility has a history of noncompliance with environmental regulations and law, and water quality impairments where the plant discharges have been well documented.
In CBF’s Tuesday news release, the organization asserted that Valley Proteins is the only point source polluter on the Transquaking River and contributes about 40% of the river’s nitrogen pollution, per MDE documents. The release also highlighted issues with Higgins Mill Pond, located just downstream from Valley Proteins, including decreased aquatic life and fish kills, harmful aquatic blooms and unsafe water quality for humans.
The plant was required to temporarily suspend its operations in late December 2021 following an MDE inspection report that listed a series of needed corrections, but was allowed to resume several days later after reaching a strict agreement with MDE to address the ongoing violations.
Additionally, MDE and Maryland’s Attorney General filed a complaint against Valley Proteins last February for the repeated pollution and discharge violations. Valley Proteins settled the lawsuit in September, which required the company to pay about $1 million, including $540,000 in civil penalties and $135,000 to the Transquaking River Watershed Fund to further water quality improvements. The company was also required to investigate groundwater at the site and make facility and process improvements.
In the news release, Matt Pluta, the director of Riverkeeper programs at ShoreRivers, said he appreciated MDE’s efforts to address the public comments concerning Valley Proteins’ discharge, but the agency appeared to “prioritize the interests of the operator over the health of the Transquaking River and the safety of our Eastern Shore residents.”
“Even with a Total Maximum Daily Load, or ‘pollution diet’ for the river issued in 2000, the Transquaking continues to show signs of degrading water quality with harmful algal blooms, high bacteria levels, and an overabundance of nutrients,” Pluta said. “Valley Proteins has spent years violating pollution controls, failing to modernize their wastewater treatment plant, and discharging unauthorized waste materials, and now is the time to chart a better path forward.”
