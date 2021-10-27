TRAPPE — An engineering firm has found the discharge permit proposed for the development Lakeside at Trappe will lead to increased pollution in the area if it’s approved — countering the Maryland Department of the Environment’s claims of environmental safety.
The Antea Group, an engineering and environmental consulting group, issued a report at the request of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and ShoreRivers, who are fighting the 2,501-housing unit development over concerns with pollution.
Engineers at Antea analyzed the development’s latest draft permit and described Lakeside at Trappe’s proposed wastewater facility — which will discharge 540,000 gallons of treated sewage a day, with a potential for up to 1 million gallons, on 87 acres of crop fields via spray irrigation — as dangerous for the local environment, including the Choptank River and Miles Creek.
The Antea Group found specific fault with the ability of orchard grass, the proposed crop for the fields, to remove wastewater effectively. They also described a miscalculation of soil type, precipitation events and hydraulic conditions in the draft permit.
The draft permit as proposed will significantly increase nitrogen and phosphorus in local waterways, engineers reported.
CBF issued a press release shortly after the report on Oct. 27, urging MDE to reconsider awarding the permit to the developers, Rauch Engineering.
“Based on this report, it appears that Maryland Department of the Environment examined this permit with the goal of approving it, rather than evaluating it on its merits,” said Doug Myers, CBF’s Maryland senior scientist. “We do not agree with MDE’s finding that spraying hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater onto fields each day won’t cause more water pollution in the area.”
The draft permit is still under review but MDE issued tentative approval for it in the summer. A public hearing on the permit was scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Talbot County Community Center.
The Antea Group’s 119-page report examined the spray irrigation and discharge proposals for the wastewater facility by looking at soil, hydrology, climate and storage requirements.
MDE’s permit suggests the crop fields are characterized by clean sand, but Antea engineers found the soil on the fields to be silty sand, which would greatly increase flooding and nutrient pollution.
Engineers also described orchard grass as ineffective in saturated soils and unlikely to remove wastewater during the winter, which MDE did not account for.
“The plants mentioned for potential use in the irrigation fields cause concern because of their inability to withstand saturated soils and/or have significant gaps in their growing season,” the engineers wrote in the report. “Either condition reduces protection from soil erosion.”
While MDE requires a 75-day storage requirement during days wastewater cannot be sprayed, engineers faulted the state for not describing how many days per year it would need to be stored.
The evaporation of the wastewater in the draft permit was also measured in what engineers called the Blaney-Criddle method, which found crop uptakes for evaporation to be underestimated by at least 40%. MDE should use the Penman-Monteith method, which uses a more standard climate condition model, engineers said.
The Antea Group also reported concerns over monitoring surface water, which would be reviewed quarterly rather than based on “precipitation-based events.”
Precipitation was also underestimated in the permit, scientists argued, which would saturate soil and reduce the crop’s ability to take out nutrients from wastewater. MDE requires a simple metric of an average weekly rainfall of 2 inches to spray wastewater, but the environmental group said that’s flawed because precipitation could range from .6 inches in December to 4.8 inches in July.
The group wrote about numerous other concerns. The public can review the report by contacting CBF.
MDE’s latest draft permit is similar to a final permit the agency awarded for the Lakeside development last December. ShoreRivers filed a judicial review in the Talbot County Circuit Court in response to the final permit, arguing the public could not comment on many details of the final permit because it changed significantly from its draft form and key reports were missing during the public hearing phase.
A judge agreed, leading to the latest draft permit, which MDE is expected to approve after the hearing.
In CBF’s press release, Matt Pluta, the Choptank Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, said the Antea Group highlighted existing concerns he had with spray irrigation, including the limitations of crops to take nutrients out of wastewater year-round.
“To say that no pollution will result from this proposed sewage treatment system is like saying that in Maryland water doesn’t flow downhill and plants grow year-round. However, we’re smarter than that,” said Pluta. “Thanks to the Antea Group we have a better sense of where this permit missed the mark on meeting the legal standards for protecting our rivers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.