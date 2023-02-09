EASTON — Starting in January 2023, the Easton Police Department initiated a professional development program to prepare officers and supervisors for their next rank. This program is designed to give officers the opportunity to work in “acting” capacities for the next rank up the chain of command.
During this time as an “acting supervisor,” they learn the knowledge and skills of the rank from the current supervisor. Rotation of officers and supervisors through these programs will run through the end of June 2023.
Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey considers these professional development programs to be critical to prepare the next generation of supervisors and ensure continuity of operations at the Easton Police Department.
Chief Lowrey said, “It is my hope that these programs will give officers an opportunity to learn the assignment ahead of time, and even to decide if it is something they want to pursue. It also gives the department an opportunity to gauge a person’s aptitude for the job before deciding to assign them to it.” Programs are in place for the positions of captain, first sergeant, sergeant and training sergeant.
In the captain program, Lieutenant George Paugh III was elevated to the rank of acting captain through June 2023. Acting Captain Paugh is responsible for the duties of the current deputy chief, with specific emphasis on formation of the department budget, assisting with the transition of the department regarding administrative technology, and testing the possible creation of an Office of Professional Responsibility, which would focus on independent internal investigations, maintaining appropriate policies and auditing compliance with policies and laws.
Officers participating in the lieutenant program are Sergeant Tim Larrimore, Sergeant Pat Sally, Sergeant Jason Dyott, Sergeant David Trevino, Sergeant Milton Orellana and Sergeant Gordon Lee. These sergeants interested in the position of lieutenant will serve for approximately a month each as the acting lieutenant over the Patrol Division or Special Operations Division.
Current sergeants interested in appointment as a first sergeant will be rotated to learn the duties of the patrol division first sergeant. Sergeant Tim Larrimore, Sergeant Pat Sally and Sergeant Jason Dyott are all participants.
Current corporals interested in promotion to sergeant will be rotated to learn the duties of the sergeant position. Corporal Megan Coxon, Corporal Allen Orrison, Corporal Howard Maxwell, Corporal Brian Doyle and Corporal Josh Merrick are all participants.
The training sergeant program is assigned to Sergeant Gordon Lee. Sergeant Lee is a state certified general instructor and firearms instructor. Chief Lowrey believes this position to be critical to the department’s ability to properly train and retain staff, especially to assimilate new officers into the department.
Lowrey said, “A major area of liability is a failure to train officers to handle situations that are reasonably foreseeable. A recurrent theme during police reform conversations is the need for more and better training for police officers. This will only happen if we are willing to dedicate the resources needed to accomplish this year after year.”
Over Lowrey’s three decades in law enforcement, he has found that too much training for new roles takes place after promotion. The program aims to prepare officers for future promotion by giving them hands-on experience in the role they are working towards.
“Throughout my law enforcement career, an officer stepping into a new role would often find themselves in a sink or swim situation. Many police departments rotate assignments every 2-3 years, and a year of that would be spent trying to learn the job and figure out what you didn’t know,” Lowrey said.
