EASTON — Eastern Shore Land Conservancy was recently named among the first organizations to receive grant funding through the Chesapeake Watershed Investments for Landscape Defense (Chesapeake WILD) program, which was created by bipartisan legislation authored by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), co-sponsored by Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), and enacted in the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act in 2020. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation administers this program.


