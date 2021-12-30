SALISBURY — The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced that Robin Evans, Tyrone Mills, Melody Nelson and Sonya Whited have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Robin Evans is originally from Crisfield. She worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Doug Bereuter 23 years before returning to the Eastern Shore. After returning to the Eastern Shore she worked for Morgan Stanley and at Salisbury University in Student Affairs.
Tyrone Mills lives in Hebron and is a retired principal from Pocomoke High School and served as the Director of Athletics for Worcester County Public Schools. He is a board member for Hudson Health Services and currently works part-time at Dove Pointe.
Melody Nelson is a past board member and chair of the Community Foundation and is retired from a career in the insurance industry. She has remained active on various committees and volunteer efforts since her retirement CFES Board of Directors retirement in 2019 and is excited to rejoin the Board of Directors.
Sonya Whited moved to Salisbury 16 years ago. She works Perdue Foods as the Senior Director of Retail Product Development where she and her team work with cross-functional associates and vendors to make concepts into reality. She is involved in many community efforts and is a CFES Legacy Society member.
“The Community Foundation has always prided itself on having a diverse and knowledgeable board of directors” said Erica Joseph, CFES President. “We are looking forward to the contributions and perspectives our incoming Board Members will lend us, coupled with their strong passion for philanthropy the local community.”
