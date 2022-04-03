CHESTERTOWN — United Way of Kent County has announced its executive director for the last 10 years, Elizabeth Everett, will retire before the next fundraising campaign begins in September.
Everett is retiring in order to spend more time with her family, which includes a new granddaughter, according to a news release.
A search for a new executive director is underway.
The board of directors has determined the position, previously part-time, will become full-time, according to the news release. Information and a job description are posted at www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org.
“This job has been wonderful,” Everett said in the news release announcing her retirement. “I can look around the County and see what United Way has been able to do, especially since the pandemic. People have been so generous, and it’s nice to know we are on the upswing.”
During Everett’s tenure, the organization has increased donations from workplace campaigns and has welcomed new businesses.
A total of 27 nonprofits received funds in the most recent allocation, according to the news release.
United Way of Kent County strives to improve the community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders to focus on three impact areas: health, education and financial stability.
To date, 81% of the current campaign goal of $250,000 has been met, according to the news release.
Donations may be made at any time via the United Way of Kent County website or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.
