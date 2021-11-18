EASTON — For Ron Lewicki, collecting decoys is like a hunt. Half of the fun is in the chase — finding a beautiful rare piece, talking someone into selling it or giving it to you, then bringing your new decoy home and adding it to an ever-growing collection.
“Well, nobody gave us any,” Lewicki said. “Sometime after you get them, you just sit ‘em in a corner, but you got it.”
Since the 1970s, Lewicki has been doing just that: finding decoys and adding them to his collection. A Richmond native, he began collecting decoys from Havre de Grace and other areas across the upper Bay region before being swayed by a fellow decoy collector to start looking around the Eastern Shore portions of Maryland and Virginia.
Lewicki’s decoys range widely in age; he estimated that his oldest is likely from the 1890s, while some of the newer ones he brought to the exhibit at Easton High School are from the 1960s. He marveled at just how valuable older decoys are, pointing out that the carvers who originally crafted some older decoys could make a dozen of them for $2.50, he said.
“Every one of them has a story and all of these (are) pretty much in their original paint,” he said, gesturing to the decoys at his exhibit.
Prices for rare older decoys can range from thousands and hundreds of thousands of dollars to over $1 million, depending on their features.
“It’s nice to have something that old, and I guess we’ll pass it along to somebody one of these days,” Lewicki said.
Ocean City native Bob Jester, who shared half of an exhibit with Lewicki at the festival, was one of the driving forces prompting him to begin collecting decoys from the lower shore. Together, the two came up with a theme for their spot at 2021 Waterfowl Festival: geese and brant decoys mostly from Virginia and Maryland’s eastern shores.
“I just like them because I hunted with these birds, not these but birds of similar age when I was a kid with my dad,” Jester said of how he got his start in collecting decoys. “Those days they were worth $1 apiece, $2 apiece, 50 cents apiece and right now you’re looking at all these birds here that (are) anywhere from $1,500 for one to $15,000, so it’s art.”
Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, decoys were plentiful, Lewicki said, adding that everybody had them in their barns or houses. He remembered a story about a friend who would go to the nearest barn or house during his lunch break, knock on the door and ask if they had any decoys they were willing to part with.
However, a lot of older handcrafted decoys were lost in house or barn fires, Jester said. After the supply of decoys went down due to various losses, the demand increased significantly, further increasing their value.
“It’s art, it’s American, it’s true American art,” Jester said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
