2022.06.28 EVFD Members-Mayor Willey-Trophies.jpg

Left to right: Robert C. Willey, mayor of the Town of Easton, Darryl Caldwell, EVFD first lieutenant, and Chris Hash, EVFD treasurer, posing with the trophies awarded at the 2022 Maryland State Fireman’s Association Conference.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO/LANCE MORRIS

Easton — Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen's Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation.

