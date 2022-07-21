Left to right: Robert C. Willey, mayor of the Town of Easton, Darryl Caldwell, EVFD first lieutenant, and Chris Hash, EVFD treasurer, posing with the trophies awarded at the 2022 Maryland State Fireman’s Association Conference.
Easton — Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen's Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation.
“EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd's reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to the EVFD volunteers for bringing ten awards/trophies back to Easton. We appreciate your excellent efforts in preparation for the parade and the service you provide to Easton every day,” said Town of Easton Mayor and Lifetime Member of the EVFD, Robert C. Willey.
The awards were for the following:
Ambulance 60- Honorable Mention
Utility 61- Honorable Mention
Tanker 61- 3rd Best Appearing
2nd Best Appearing Uniformed Marching Unit
2nd Best Appearing Fire Prevention Float
Engine 64- Best Appearing Engine over 1250GPM
Engine 65- Best Appearing Engine over 1500GPM
Tower 61- Best Appearing Elevated Platform
Rescue 61- Best Appearing Rescue Squad
Maryland Company Making Second Best Appearance Overall
This year, 38 members and their families traveled to Ocean City to participate in the MSFA Conference. More than half of the members stayed in Easton, continuing to provide fire and emergency services.
“Participation in the parade is a time-honored tradition set by the members before us,” said Chris Hash, treasurer and member of the EVFD. “It shows pride our members have in the organization and our equipment. We take what we do seriously and like the opportunity to show it off.”
Despite having won the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Best Appearing Maryland Company award since 2019, the EVFD took second place this year, only losing to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Said Hash said “We are happy for the Mechanicsville VFD. We are a brother/sisterhood, and we have respect for their efforts.”
