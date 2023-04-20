EAST NEW MARKET — Residents turned out in force on March 30 for the Dorchester County Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals meeting at the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department on East New Market Bypass to hear the continued discussion on two special exception applications, BOA Case 2754 or BOA Case 2755.
BOA Case 2754 applies to the property at Ross Neck Road, Cambridge, which is in the Rural Residential-Conservation Zoning District. BOA Case 2755 applies to the property located at 1620 Hudson Road, Cambridge, also located in the RR-C Zoning District. Both applications were requesting a special exception to approve the use of a commercial shooting range.
The two cases in question both concern REK Firearms at 1620 Hudson Road, Cambridge, and its bid to establish a live fire shooting range at either Ross Neck Road or at the location of the shop. REK Firearms is owned and operated by Dorchester County Councilman Robert Kramer and his wife.
Dorchester County Council members greeted folks at the door to inform them of a late breaking development in the process. The Board of Appeals had received a letter from Joyce & Associates, LLC, attorneys representing the Kramers, requesting to postpone the appeal hearings. In the letter, later obtained from the Board of Appeals, the Kramers requested the matter be continued to the next meeting’s agenda to allow an opportunity to amend the applications to address the issue of needed variances and provide proper notice thereof.
Interviews both before and after the meeting with several of those opposed to the shooting range, revealed similar factors behind their opposition. Of those interviewed, residents like Joe Dougherty were already on record having submitted formal complaints and retaining local counsel. Dougherty cited four primary categories for his concerns — safety for neighbors and their children, pursuit of or a right to a peaceful environment, the presence of endangered species in the area (several pairs of mating bald eagles), and the will of the people in the community. Not all the people who spoke with the newspaper were already on record with the BOA in their opposition. Many of them said they preferred not to be named, but asserted they are registered gun owners and are not advocating against the second amendment, rather their concerns are focused on what they deem to be a nuisance in their community.
In response to the letter requesting the matters be continued, Kyra Wheatley of Hyatt & Weber responded on behalf of Dougherty and his wife, as well as neighbor Edith Kinnamon of Ross Neck Road. Her response points to Article XII, Section A, of the Board of Zoning Appeals Rules of Procedure, which views the request to postpone as a withdrawal of Kramer’s special exception applications. Wheatley continues by citing additional sections of the same article, specifying the needed variances would need to be resolved through a separate application and public hearing. Article XII also includes language indicating the request effectively withdraws Kramer’s applications (to both requests) and requires a mandatory 12-month period before resubmittal of the special exception applications. The letter then requests a cease and desist order be levied on the Kramers, as the property is not approved for a commercial shooting range. The letter terms any further such use as blatant violation of Dorchester County Zoning Code, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 per day, imprisonment of up to 30 days, or both, under Dorchester County Code 155-11(C).
Kramer’s legal team responded with a letter to Planning & Zoning, clarifying the Kramers had not withdrawn the requests for special exception. Additionally the letter points to the decision by the Board to continue the matters at the next scheduled meeting. Kramer’s team also indicates the shooting currently occurring at the range is not commercial in nature. The letter continues with a warning to the Doughertys and Kinnamon, by way of counsel, to discontinue trespassing, harassing guests and taking photographs of the Kramers and any third parties on their private property. This last statement relates directly to photographs Dougherty previously supplied to the Board in support of their opposition.
Dougherty states his photographs were legally obtained from the road without trespassing on Kramer’s property. In response to a FOIA request to the director of the Board of Appeals, Susan Webb, several hundred pages of correspondence were returned. These documents detail the problem to be ongoing since REK was established. The documents show initial approval of the property at 1604 Hudson Road as a gun shop specifically prohibits the discharge of firearms on premise, inside or outside, and states no shooting on site of any kind. This was recorded as a condition of the special exception approval received to allow the opening of the gun shop and is recorded in the minutes of the Board of Appeals on Sept. 24, 2020, relative to BOA Case 2661.
Also included in the documentation provided by the BOA is a letter from Planning and Zoning Director Susan Webb to the Kramers dated Jan. 13 of this year. The letter details complaints filed with the Department of Planning & Zoning regarding the discharge of firearms at the vacant lot (Tax ID# 08180237 Ross Neck Road). The letter explains this property is in the RR-C Zoning District. It concludes the complaints appear valid and use of the property as a commercial gun range is in violation of zoning law. In order to bring the use into compliance, the Kramers are advised to file an application for a special exception to the Board of Appeals.
While on-record opposition to the shooting range outweighs support, there were supporters of the project. The correspondence obtained from Planning & Zoning contained a letter from local resident Brian Holliday, who indicated his support of local business and a safe place for residents to learn proper methods for owning and operating firearms. Glen Biddle of Easton also wrote a letter of support, in which he identified himself as one of the certified firearms instructors using the Ross Neck Road shooting range.
The Kramers did not respond to a request for comment by press time. The most recent BOA meeting, on April 6, did not include agenda items to revisit either request.
