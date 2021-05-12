TRAPPE — A local expert is calling for increased police training amidst a changing climate of law enforcement in Maryland, and the rest of the country.
Duane Dieter, founder of Close Quarters Defense, has trained military, law enforcement and other personnel in his tactical training system for many years at his facilities in Trappe and Vienna. Dieter’s entire system of training revolves around preparing trainees for the volatile situations they could face in the line of duty, as well as how to successfully overcome everyday challenges.
Dieter developed a comprehensive system that integrates all aspects of defense for professionals to include law enforcement, first responders, hospital and frontline staff, and other members of the community. His said his real life experience revealed that years of traditional and conventional police training can leave practitioners unprepared for situations that can escalate to gravely dangerous levels in fractions of a second.
“Under stress they don’t react as they thought they would or need to,” Dieter said.
Maryland’s state legislature recently passed multiple components of law enforcement reform over objections from some police officers and advocates, but Dieter believes that better vetting and more comprehensive training is needed to provide officers an appropriate level of readiness.
“The law enforcement profession is one of the most challenging occupations in the world,” Dieter said. “An officer can go from comforting a small child in one moment to being confronted with a lethal threat a moment later.
“Most training is inadequate because it’s either not directly integrated and designed for their profession or the officer is unable to utilize the skills in this very ever-changing environment. This leads the officer to sometimes use an elevated level of force that isn’t necessary in that instant.”
Dieter found skills have to work in half second increments, and practitioners must be able to dial up their intensity immediately, and then be able to dial back down to best handle the situation as it develops.
The CQD training is designed to confer what Dieter calls “full-circle readiness,” and involves the integration of effective training, realistic pressure from highly trained role players, and the use of specialized equipment — all designed to recreate the myriad of scenarios an officer will face on duty.
Each iteration is designed to develop the trainee’s mind to assess and respond faster under stress, have them respond appropriately, and then build confidence due to the validation they feel from each success.
“Once that confidence occurs, you can start to build other skills, and the officer advances,” Dieter said, “including the ability to use these tactics and techniques whether on patrol, undercover operations or designated tactical units.”
In addition to police, military, and other public safety personnel, Dieter offers versions of the experience for others, including members of the community, legal and judiciary officials, and even members of Congress, with the intent to make the challenges that law enforcement can face more understandable.
Of police, he said, “Whenever an officer utilizes force, they understand and experience the situation as it unfolds. But many times they are judged by persons that have never felt that stress or utilized those skills in that environment. We can provide a way for officials to better understand and assess these situations as if the officer or suspect were a member of their family or loved one. This helps ensure that everyone has a common understanding of the reality of use of force.”
Dieter says de-escalation training must be more than just briefings and lectures, “If you don’t have the comprehensive skill sets that can function within the timeframe of a realistic attack, and the confidence with those skills under pressure, then you won’t be able to de-escalate when necessary.”
Dieter and his staff conduct the CQD full-circle readiness training at his facility near Vienna with the ultimate goal of equipping trainees “to help those who are preyed upon.”
The CQD program has received praise from heads of local law enforcement agencies.
“The training that he provides to our law enforcement is second to none,” said Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips.
Phillips said the CQD program is “by far the best training” he has encountered in 43 years of law enforcement, “It takes you to another level.”
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble sent all of his deputies to CQD two years ago. “The feedback was incredible from my deputies,” Gamble said, adding that buy-in from deputies was uniformly high.
“In 34 years of law enforcement, I have not experienced or seen a more quality training to protect police officers and the public,” he said.
Gamble talked about how training can impact dangerous situations: “This training also helps our brains to analyze and respond correctly under stress with appropriate force when necessary.”
Talbot’s sheriff said he plans to send deputies who have joined his office since the last training through the CQD course and hopes to have his entire agency do a refresher course in the future.
Havre de Grace Police Department Chief Tresa Walter also sends officers from her department to train at CQD.
While training can not slow things down, she said the training allows officers to better process difficult situations.
Walter said that translates to more confidence for trainees.
“It helps them to reason it out,” she said, “It helps them to see things clearer.”
She has received feedback from several officers that CQD is “hands down the best training they’ve received.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
