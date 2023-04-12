DENTON — While the forecast heavy rain never materialized, about 100 clergy and laity gathered to commemorate the seven last words of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 7, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
The annual ecumenical service at noon was led by clergy who reflected on the “Seven Words from the Cross.” In past years, clergy have led congregants on a 3-mile circuit to various Denton churches to pray, sing hymns, reflect on Bible verses and hear meditations during the typically three-hour service.
Members of Denton Area Clergy taking part in the service were Deacon Adam Perza of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, Pastor Thomas Fisher of Abrams Memorial Church, Pastor Patrick Johnson of Denton Christian Church, Pastor Dan Gedman of St. Luke’s UMC, Pastor Don Reynolds of Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Paul Merrick of the Church of the Nazarene and Pastor Terrence Nichols of Denton Church of the Free Seventh Day Adventists.
Fisher reminded worshipers that each person is “created for a purpose.”
As Fisher reflected on the second word, “Today you will be with me in paradise” from Luke 23:34, he said, “As we think about the crucifixion of Jesus and how brutal it was, there was one person that was happy, and that was the thief hanging on the cross next to him.”
“I’m sure the people that he had done wrong were still upset about the wrongs he’d done, but he knew he’d been forgiven,” Fisher said. “And that leads us to know if we repent when we sin — and the Bible says we all sin — our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the only one that can forgive us of our sins.”
Reflecting on the first word, Perza’s meditation focused on Jesus’ prayer in Luke 23:34, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
“Good Friday is not about history. It’s not about reenacting the carrying of a cross, something that happened 2,000 years ago,” Perza said. “It’s about mystery, not history. It’s about a mystery of faith.”
“We’re going to fall, we’re going to trip, but Jesus wants us to make that journey together — to be there for each other, to help each other carry a cross, for those who fall away from church, to call them back,” Perza said.
Johnson harkened back to the events in Mary’s life leading up the crucifixion of her son Jesus, then invited congregants to “put ourselves in the shoes of Mary and John,” one of the 12 disciples of Jesus, as he reflected on Jesus’ third word from John 19:26-27, “Woman, behold your Son … Behold your mother.”
The “sword-pierced soul kind of grief” that those at the Cross experienced is still experienced by people today, he said.
“Every parent who watches their child take their first breath will never be prepared to see them take their last. That’s the kind of grief that pierces your soul,” Johnson said.
“When Jesus saw his mother, he looked down in the midst of his anguish and suffering, bearing the weight of the sins of the world,” he said. “Even in the midst of that moment he could see with compassion and love the kind of grief that his mother was going through and spoke a word of compassion. Here, the king upon his throne reaches down with a message of comfort and love to those closest to him. And it’s a message of adoption. It’s a message of family. It’s a message that when we lose family, we don’t lose family.
“This is a reminder to us that, because of the cross, we can draw our family circle a little bit bigger, we can draw our family circle a bit wider than blood relatives, a bit bigger than racial lines, a bit bigger than political affiliations, a bit bigger than national boundaries, a bit bigger than social discrepancies. Because of the cross, we are family in Christ,” Johnson said, among murmurs of agreement throughout the sanctuary.
In lieu of carrying the cross, which lay on its side along the altar rail, congregants were invited forward to touch it and pray.
An offering was collected to buy school supplies for children in Caroline County. The supplies will be distributed during the Family Funfest in August.
