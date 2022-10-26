ST. MICHAELS — This past weekend was “Fall into St. Michaels,” where a series of fall events took place to the delight of hundreds of visitors. There was a Pumpkin Spice 5K race, a pumpkin pie contest and a pumpkin carving contest. Many restaurants and businesses took part in the Taste of St. Michaels sidewalk tasting tables.
Donna Archambault, owner of St. Michaels Running Company, sponsored the Pumpkin Spice 5K race and fun walk.
“We’re doing our inaugural run of the Pumpkin Spice 5K. It coordinates with the Fall into St. Michaels activities and the tastes of St. Michaels. The goal in opening the store was to support a healthy living community so we are hoping to host events like this throughout the upcoming year,” said Archambault.
Archambault also talked about the Taste of St. Michaels happening over the weekend which had restaurants and businesses displaying tasting tables in front of their establishments to provide the public with samplings.
“Vendors and retailers are coming together to offer sample tastings of different foods that people can purchase. It’s a way to have everyone come out and learn about our community and enjoy a nice fall day and get some treats,” said Archambault.
Archambault says her running company will feature delicious baked treats for the Taste of St. Michaels.
“We’re going to do a tasting with three different recipes that include protein powders. Not shakes but baked recipes with protein powder. So, high protein banana muffins, high protein pumpkin chocolate chip bars and what we call monster balls, which are a high protein peanut butter and maple syrup ball,” said Archambault.
Janet MacDonald, a volunteer with St. Lukes United Methodist Church in St. Michaels, talked about the highly anticipated pumpkin pie tasting contest and the pumpkin carving contest.
“The entries are local businesses such as Ava’s, and the Inn at Perry Cabin. Everybody’s very excited. The pumpkins are turning out beyond what we expected. They’re gorgeous,” MacDonald said.
Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels police department was selected to be one of the judges of the pumpkin pie contest.
“It was four different pumpkin pies from simple to elaborate. And just so you know, I’ve always been a lover of the more traditional pumpkin pie, the simple pie, but with all the characteristics such as looks and texture it was a challenge,” said Smith
Judging a pumpkin pie contest has its challenges.
“I like the more simple pie because when you talk about taste and creativity, the one that has the best taste may not have been the most creative so that is what makes judging difficult,” said Smith.
The pumpkin pies ranged from traditional to very elaborate with multiple layers.
“When I eat pumpkin pie I like to taste the pumpkin. But then you have the confluences of trying to figure out the creativity part which obviously the more creative ones also taste good and stand out for their creativity,” said Smith.
Chief Smith took his judging duties very seriously and filled out a form for several minutes as part of the judging of the pumpkin pies.
“It was a great fun time. It’s just one of the things we do here supporting the community and this is what makes St. Michaels a great place to live worldwide,” he said.
There was also a pumpkin carving contest with several very large pumpkins being worked on by members of the community and some high school students from St. Michaels Middle High School, who were there along with their art teacher.
