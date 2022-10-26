ST. MICHAELS — This past weekend was “Fall into St. Michaels,” where a series of fall events took place to the delight of hundreds of visitors. There was a Pumpkin Spice 5K race, a pumpkin pie contest and a pumpkin carving contest. Many restaurants and businesses took part in the Taste of St. Michaels sidewalk tasting tables.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.