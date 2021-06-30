DENTON — The story time bubble hour is great if you have the giggles or the wiggles. About 10 families came and sat on the floor with their 5-year-olds to make magical bubble wands and, of course, blow some bubbles. There was even a bubble-themed story read from a book. Mina Pincus is the ring leader of this magical realm. She sings, cavorts, does hand clapping rhythms and tells the kids a bubble-themed story.
“What we are doing today is story time kicked up notch with bubbles. Bubble stories, lots of movement and dance and finger plays and rhymes and lots of things to encourage development of early literary skills,” Pincus said.
She moved around from mat to mat making sure each kid was having success blowing a bubble. Some had never seen a bubble let alone said the word bubble. There was “Baby Shark” music playing in the background. The room had a genuine buzz with children creating and exploring. Sometimes it was hard to tell who was having more fun — the kids or the parents. One kid got bubbles caught in his hair, which got peels of laughter from the whole room.
“Did you notice that the bubbles have colors? The colors change depending on how thick the bubble wall is, because the light moves through it. That’s a little advanced for story time,” said Pincus, reading the room like an old pro.
Amazingly, the kids stayed on their mats and tried every exercise with wide eyes.
“I have been a library associate for about eight years. I am now six months away from being a full-fledged librarian. I am excited, I have done all the leg work. We have a lot of positive feedback. Everybody loves this library,” Pincus said.
Story time took place inside the Caroline County Public Library at 100 Market Street. Originally it was scheduled for the court house lawn, but it was moved indoors for weather concerns.
There is a summer reading series at the library from June 14 to Aug. 14 with activities and other special events. It is called Tales with Tails. Find out more from the Caroline County Public Library facebook page.
