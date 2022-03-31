Family displaced by fire; 2 cats, 1 dog and a pet bird located unharmed

Volunteer firefighters from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties on Sunday night, March 27, brought the two-alarm house fire at 24665 Chestertown Road under control in an hour, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
CHESTERTOWN — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate a two-alarm blaze Sunday night in the 24000-block of Chestertown Road that displaced the homeowners and resulted in the death of a pet dog.
There were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross, according to a news release from the fire marshal’s office.
Another dog, two cats and a pet bird were rescued, according to a post on the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
The fire marshal’s office and the State Department of Assessments and Taxation identified the homeowners as Richard and Cindy Carpenter.
They discovered the fire at 11:52 p.m.
Investigators have not determined the fire’s origin or cause.
First responding firefighters found a one-story, rancher-style home with heavy fire in the garage area and significant fire spread into the home, especially into the attic space, according to the Chestertown VFC’s Facebook post.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in an hour.
About 50 firefighters from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties responded. Chestertown VFC was the primary responder.
The Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad and Kent EMS also responded.
According to the Chestertown VFC, the rescue squad treated the surviving dog using a pet oxygen mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.