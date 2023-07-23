K-9 Donation

From left: Capt. Steve Elliott, Sheriff Joe Gamble, Lee Fantone, Summer Parrish, Hope Leuchter, Daphne and Ed Forte and 1/Sgt. JR Dobson gather for the official check presentation. Leuchter’s donation will go toward a new K-9 officer.

 TALBOT SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

EASTON — Sheriff Joe Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office want to acknowledge the Leuchter family for generous donation of $10,000 toward the purchase of the newest member of the local K-9 Unit.


  

