From left: Capt. Steve Elliott, Sheriff Joe Gamble, Lee Fantone, Summer Parrish, Hope Leuchter, Daphne and Ed Forte and 1/Sgt. JR Dobson gather for the official check presentation. Leuchter’s donation will go toward a new K-9 officer.
EASTON — Sheriff Joe Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office want to acknowledge the Leuchter family for generous donation of $10,000 toward the purchase of the newest member of the local K-9 Unit.
Gamble said Hope Leuchter reached out to him several months ago expressing her desire to purchase the next K-9 for the sheriff’s office. Leuchter and her family love dogs and understand the important role police K-9s play in the search for lost people, scanning for illegal drugs and tracking criminals from crime scenes.
Leuchter said, “The four-legged, fur bearing detective that my family wants to purchase for the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office will add another important tool to help keep us all safer.”
Currently, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office purchases its canines from K2 Solutions Inc. out of Southern Pines, NC. K2 specializes in police and military canine training with an exceptional reputation for supplying the best trained canines available. Once the canine is chosen, a deputy is specially trained through BFF Pet Services by owner/trainer Christina McCauley. McCauley is a retired Maryland State Trooper, where 20 of her 25 year career was spent in the K-9 Division. Her expertise in this process is invaluable, the sheriff’s office said.
All of Talbot Sheriff’s Department’s current canines have been purchased through donations of citizens and citizen groups in Talbot County.
Gamble said, “We are so fortunate to serve a community that cares about public safety and is willing to partner with us to help keep this community the wonderful place we all love.”
All donations for the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program are maintained by Midshore Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.