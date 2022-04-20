RIDGELY — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative wrap up breakfast with District 36 and District 37 legislators Thursday, April 14, at the Ridgely Fire House. Matt Teffeau, chair of the chamber’s legislative affairs committee, clocked them on an iPhone, giving them four and half minutes to respond to a question. Among the issues discussed were paid family leave, gerrymandering, solar power and battling with Democrats in Annapolis — all of Caroline’s legislators are Republicans.
Ridgely Commissioner Anthony S. Casey played emcee for the event and welcomed everybody to the breakfast, catered by the Chesapeake Culinary Center.
“Obviously, it is very important to the chamber that you are here. You are going to talk to the delegation, the senators, but realistically this is a networking event. So, when it is over you all are welcome to hang around, sit, talk and do whatever it is that you guys do,” Casey told those in attendance.
Senators Addie Eckardt, R-37, and Steve Hershey, R-36, joined Delegates Johnny Mautz-Talbot, 37-B, Chris Adams-Wicomico, 37-B, Jefferson Ghrist, R-36-Caroline, Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent, and Steve Arentz, R-36-QA, on a long table. They passed a lone microphone between them in front of a crowd of about 30 guests. Although the topics were lively, there did not seem to be any sharp elbows among them. People ate breakfast while they listened.
“There were exactly 2,500 bills introduced this past session. We will talk about three issues and then open it up. The first is the family paid leave act. We will start with Sen. Hershey about the impact on small businesses, especially those that have 50 or more employees,” Teffeau said.
Explaining the session had just closed Monday, Hershey said, “The Family Medical Leave Act had to do with stacking of paid leave from the businesses. Federal already has family medical leave, this was another layer on top that would provide paid leave for issues such as pregnancy and long term illness. The concern we had is that this affects small businesses most dramatically. They have to deal with an individual leaving for a longer period of time. It makes trying to continue to operate a little bit more difficult,
“We called it a payroll tax because that is what it was. It was shared between the employees and the employers. 75% would be paid by the employees and 25% by the employers and it (provides) 75% of the person’s wages. We ended up getting something that was different. It was more of a study bill, but it took out the guard rails. We were concerned because now it could be a 50/50 split and the 75% cap has been eliminated. There is supposed to be a two-year study of the bill. So, it kind of kicked the can down the road. Those of us who were opposed were happy about that. If there was any one theme we saw this year, it was kicking the can down the road.”
Arentz said, “This bill is trying to tell you that you can take 24 weeks off. You really have to think about what three months of not working does to my business and your business. You have heard the famous line, ‘We will know what’s in the bill after we pass it.’ That is where we felt we were at. We felt a little pushed, a little bullied. It was a difficult bill.”
Then Adams, who sits on the House Economic Matters Committee, took the microphone.
“We passed a bill that was the study bill. We won that debate. We went to the house floor and passed the house bill with a study. Right on the heels of a pandemic when businesses are trying to come out of the pandemic, historic inflation and a geopolitical war — what is the legislature doing? It is trying to pass a bill with one additional mandate on employers. When voters realize what the legislature just did, they are going to be offended. Democrats wanted this medical family leave. Here in Maryland we need to realize that government is not the best place to create insurance programs,” Adams said.
The group also talked about solar energy and the affect it would have on chicken houses, which rely on natural gas to keep the chickens warm in the winter.
“It would be a de facto ban on natural gas,” said Adams.
“They want to get away from fossil fuels. They want the electrification of everything, like a mandate on state purchasing of electric vehicles from here on forward. But new electric buses have battery life problems. They can’t even make three loops in a day on one charge,” Jacobs said.
He also said there are grid issues that would not be ready for the goal of net zero emissions by 2045.
Mautz said, “Climate action agenda priorities are not linked to reality. Citizens will have to pay for it. The solar entrepreneurs want Eastern Shore land.”
He also had some ideas about nuclear power.
“There has to be a discussion about nuclear. You can’t be net zero without nuclear,” Mautz said.
One hot topic was the redrawn congressional district map. It comes up every 10 years after the census. Gov. Larry Hogan created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, saying he was trying to take the politics out of the map making. The legislators, through the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee, created their own, which was thrown out by a judge, delaying the upcoming primary election. A revised version of the map was approved. Currently Democrats have a seven to one advantage out of eight house seats, lawmakers at the breakfast said.
“Gerrymandering is out of balance in Maryland. It is entrenched,” said Eckardt.
“Republicans and Democrats are equally guilty, but the majority of Caroline County is represented by people who don’t even live here,” Mautz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.