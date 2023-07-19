The Caroline County Farm Bureau awards $1,000 college scholarships to county high school seniors. This year’s recipients are, from left, Carson Bishop, Stevenson University; Allyson Taylor, Salisbury University; Anna Carmean, Frostburg University; Joanna Schoonover, Shepherd University; and Susannah Cheezum, Ursinus College. Also pictured are John Saathoff and David Schmidt, far right.
Attending the 100th anniversary of the Caroline County Farm Bureau are former Farm Queens and Misses Caroline County, from left, Makenzie Covey, 2018; Emma Carmean, 2020; Jill Edwards Youse, 1987; Carol Landis Brinsfield, 1988; and Julie Cesarini, 2015.
Farmers young and old recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a banquet celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Caroline County Farm Bureau. Nearly 200 people attended the event on Thursday, July 13, at the Caroline County 4-H Park near Denton.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
David Schmidt of Hurlock serves as master of ceremonies for the centennial anniversary celebration of the Caroline County Farm Bureau July 13.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Emcee David Schmidt of Hurlock led Caroline County Farm Bureau members down memory lane with a slide show featuring memorabilia and clippings chronicling the organization's first century.
CCFB SLIDE
Memorabilia was displayed on each table at the Caroline County Farm Bureau’s centennial celebration and banquet July 13.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
A highlight of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Caroline County Farm Bureau is homemade ice cream churned onsite by Brandy and and Bob Miller of Nice Farms Creamery at American Corner.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Caroline County Commissioner Larry Porter prepares to enjoy homemade ice cream prepared onsite by Nice Farms Creamery owners Bob and Brandy Miller.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
This youngster likes two kinds of syrup on her homemade vanilla ice cream.
DENTON — Farmers and their multigenerational families, along with local leaders, gathered Thursday, July 13, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Caroline County Farm Bureau, founded April 1, 1923.
Nearly 200 people gathered at the Caroline County 4-H Park on Detour Road near Denton to reminisce as they enjoyed a hearty meal catered by Paul Gunther of Centreville, homemade ice cream churned outside by a John Deere Model E “hit-or-miss” engine and covered dish desserts.
David Schmidt, who farms with his family at Schmidt Family Farms in Preston, served as master of ceremonies and shared an informative slide show featuring memorabilia, clippings, and a long roster of leaders and farm queens who have kept the organization thriving and supporting the agricultural community for a century.
According to the Maryland Farm Bureau website mdfarmbureau.com, Caroline County boasts 658 farms comprising over 150,000 acres. The county’s top products are poultry, grains and dairy. Agriculture is Maryland’s leading industry.
For the first time in four years, Farm Bureau Scholarship Chairman John Saathoff presented scholarships in person at the Farm Bureau banquet to students who will attend college in the fall. The presentation at the banquet had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Carson Bishop, Stevenson University; Allyson Taylor, Salisbury University; Anna Carmean, Frostburg University; Joanna Schoonover, Shepherd University; and Susannah Cheezum, Ursinus College.
Winners’ parents must be farm bureau members, and each student can only receive the scholarship once.
Schmidt recognized Farm Bureau leaders who attended the banquet: past Presidents Roger Schmidt, Chris Robinson and Glen Plutschak; past State Women’s Chair Elaine Moreland; and past and current Women’s Chairs in the county, Margaret Robinson, Carolyn Spicher and Julie Cesarini, who was thanked for her work decorating the hall and designing large insulated, embroidered shopping bags as give-aways.
Schmidit welcomed Caroline County leaders who are members of the Farm Bureau: County Commissioners Larry Porter and Frank Bartz, Sheriff Donnie Baker, Register of Wills Jim Phelps, and Clerk of the Court Terry Lord.
“I think it’s important to celebrate these milestones in the agricultural county in the Green Garden County,” Porter said. “We’re very happy to be here and see all these people who make the county wonderful.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can send a check to the Caroline County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 915 Sunday Drive, Denton, MD 21629.
