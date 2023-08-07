Bobby and Connie Wilson have a long farm family history in Queen Anne’s County spanning over 100 years.
The Wilson family has owned land in Queen Anne’s County since the early 1900s, they purchased the “home” farm in 1916. Both Bobby and Connie grew up in Queen Anne’s County and went to school together.
In 1916 Bobby’s great grandparents purchased “Shall Cross Farm.” In 1918 Bobby’s grandparents William and Gladys bought “Shall Cross Farm” from their parents for $500 and the remaining value of the farm was gifted as a wedding dowery. Bobby grew up working on their family farm until he graduated from high school, and his father sold the home farm.
Bobby went to work after graduation, he worked at several different jobs, working on a farm in Queenstown that raised hogs, Wye Mills grain, as a equipment mechanic, at John Deere as an equipment manager, drove a truck, worked as a marine pile driver all while helping his uncle farm part-time.
Bobby remembers working with mules pulling a walking cultivator, when they did purchase a tractor, they had no cabs.
“Working on tractors with no cabs was terrible, you would get off the tractor and your face would be covered in dirt,” Bobby said.
Connie’s family, the Richardsons, owned their family farm near Conquest beach since the 1900s. Connie was the oldest of three children, she had to help her mother with turkeys. Her mother raised around 500 turkeys which helped with extra family income. Connie had to shoot predators and keep the turkeys safe. She helped feed them and when the turkeys were big enough Connie would help dress them and her mother would take them to Baltimore and PA to sell.
When Connie’s mother was traveling to sell her turkeys, it was Connie’s job to take care of her younger siblings along with working on the farm.
Bobby remembers seeing Connie as a teenager, he asked his good friend Charles Haymaker, “Who is that?”
Charles told him Connie was out of his league. Charles bet Bobby $5, which was a lot of money, at that time, he couldn’t get a date with Connie. After a couple of months of asking they finally went on a date to the Church Hill drive-in movies. As both Bobby and Connie said, “The rest is history.”
They got married in 1955, they just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with three children, Marion, Robbie and Lynn. Bobby was an only child just like his father, when Bobby called his mother to tell her Lynn was born, she thought Bobby was lying. Lynn was the first girl in six generations to be born into the Wilson family. They moved six times during their marriage and never once moved out of Queen Anne’s County.
Bobby and Connie purchased “Shellcross Farm”, in 1971 from his grandmother and returned to farming full time. The name “Shellcross Farm” had morphed over the years from “Shall Cross Farm” to “Shellcross Farm.” Bobby and his son, Marion, raised swine for 10 years and at their peak farmed around 2,500 acres of land.
During the same time that Bobby was farming full time Connie had her own cosmetology business for 22 years. Connie would attend to University of Maryland in College Park for a period of seven years to get her cosmetology degree. After she would finish her classes in College Park she would come home and work ground and plant in the evenings. She began her teaching career at the Queen Anne’s County High School, it was supposed to be for a year or two and after 27 years she finally retired.
Connie would plant, take care of her kids as well as bringing meals to Bobby in the field.
“There is always something to do on the farm,” Connie smiled.
Bobby and Connie’s grandson, Marion, started working on the farm at age 14, he always knew he wanted to farm. Bobby and Connie both told Marion he can work on the farm full time after graduation with one stipulation, he had to go to college. Marion was reluctant, however, he said “it was the best thing he did.”
College taught him how manage a business and interact with people in the ag community. Marion and his wife Amy purchased Shellcross farms in 2013 and moved to the farm in 2016. In 2000, the farming operation was turned over to Marion and Amy full time. Marion had been his grandfather’s shadow since he was 5 years old.
“I got my work ethic and experience from Pop and Mom-Mom,” he said. “She taught me how to drive the tractors on the farm. That was her job to drive tractors while Pop was away doing his community service.”
Bobby and Connie both set an example of giving back to the community.
Bobby has been on the local and State Farm Bureau board, served on the local and State Soil Conservation District Board for 31 years, he was the state President for Maryland Farm Bureau and Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Queen Anne’s County Lions Club, Jaycees, served in the Army National Guard for 12 years, served on the board of Centreville United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Queen Anne’s County Fair cooking barbeque chicken for at least 25 years with Paul Gunther.
Connie, as well, has given back to the community being the class adviser at Queen Anne’s County High School, Vocational Industries Clubs of America (VICA) for 16 years, 4-H Club leader, Boy and Girl Scout leader, Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation board member, Junior Women’s Club member who sponsored a fair every year to provide free kindergarten classes for 10 years prior to Kindergarten being a part of the school curriculum.
They would have booths to raise money and each year a new booth was added to make sure sufficient funding for kindergarten was provided for the children in the county.
When asked, Bobby said, “one of his favorite jobs was working as the service manager for John Deere.” He liked managing the 10 men under him. He and Connie mentioned before they had irrigation “Mother Nature isn’t always so kind to farmers and that was the hardest part of farming. Not knowing if you’re going to get the rain you need to grow a crop.”
The Wilsons want to be remembered for their family heritage and what they have contributed to the ag community. Their five grandchildren are a source of joy for them and their great-grandchildren growing up on the farm and showing interest in the family farm is gratifying. Their great-grandchildren, Colton and Ellie, both acknowledge that their great-grandparents are modest in what they say they have done in their lifetimes. One thing is for sure they have passed their farm family heritage through more than five generations.
