CENTREVILLE — James and Lynda Hall of Church Hill directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Queen Anne’s County Extension Advisory Council for Youth Agriculture Awareness Day.
“Thank you so much to James and Lynda Hall for directing this donation to Queen Anne’s County Youth Ag Awareness Day. The committee will be using the funds to expand the educational displays for the 7th grade students,” said Jenny Rhodes on behalf of the Ag Awareness Day Committee members.
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities. Ironically, this is the second time the Halls have applied for and received the funding to donate.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president said.
Ag Awareness Day is an annual program for students in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools — introducing them to animals, farming and businesses associated with the ag industry.
Michael Page, with QACPS, said the school system is appreciative of the ongoing support and contributions from the community.
