$5,000 directed to QA Extension Advisory Council

James and Lynda Hall, stadning to the right of the FFA banner, join Extension Service staff, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Michael Page and Future Farmers of America members at the county 4-H fair for the official check presentation from Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities.

 PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS

CENTREVILLE — James and Lynda Hall of Church Hill directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Queen Anne’s County Extension Advisory Council for Youth Agriculture Awareness Day.

