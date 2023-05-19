Fast facts about ALS

• ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet.
• ALS is a progressive disease in which a person’s brain loses connection with the muscles, slowly taking away their ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe.
• Over 5,000 people are diagnosed every year, and two to five years is the average life expectancy.
• Diagnosis can take months, or even years.
• $2 billion is the estimated cost to develop a drug to slow or stop progression.
• $250,000 is the estimated annual out-of-pocket cost for care.
• Veterans are more likely to get ALS.
• 90% of cases have no known family history or genetic cause.
• The disease was identified in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot and became more widely known internationally on June 2, 1941, when it ended the career of one of baseball’s most beloved players, Lou Gehrig. For many years, ALS was commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
• On June 2, 2021, Major League Baseball (MLB) launched the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day across the MLB network. This day, to be celebrated each year on Gehrig’s birthday, is intended to honor the famed “Iron Horse,” and raise nationwide awareness of ALS and engage more people in the fight against this insidious disease.
• The ALS Association is committed to making ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until a cure is found.
• The mission of The ALS Association is “to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.