FEDERALSBURG — The State Fire Marshall and Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the life of a Federalsburg man July 31.
The man has not been identified in the deadly blaze at a mobile home, according to the fire marshal.
Firefighters from the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to Hyrnko Road and discovered the fire at 9 p.m. The deceased man was discovered by firefighters inside the home. It took approximately two dozen firefighters and 30 minutes to control the fire.
Investigators said the fire started in the living room of the trailer and the cause of the fire is still being determined.
The remains of the man are still being identified and an autopsy is being conducted in Baltimore though officials believe the victim may be the 63-year-old occupant of the home.
